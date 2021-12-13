Led by Jemarl Baker Jr. who had 18 points, the Fresno State Bulldogs mens basketball team defeated UC Irvine 63-55 on Dec. 11 at Save Mart Center at Fresno State.
The win moved the Bulldogs to 8-2 on the season. They will return to the court Friday, Dec. 17 against Cal Poly at the Save Mart Center.
Deon Stroud had 11 points, while Jordan Campbell and Orlando Robinson each had seven points in the game.
"We made some timely shots down the stretch,” said Justin Hutson, Fresno State men’s basketball head coach. “If you look at both of those games even though they were different teams, we played hard defense, played well in spots, other team takes a shot, but I think we made some timely shots tonight.”
