Fresno State Athletics announced on Monday it will transition its football retired jersey recognition format to a Ring of Honor format in advance of the 2023 season. The adjustment will allow the department to appropriately honor the contributions of the deserving individuals throughout its history who have made a transformative impact on the Bulldog football program.
"Recreating our jersey retirement program as our Ring of Honor will not only allow us to address some numerical concerns created while balancing the growing number of jerseys we've retired with the need to outfit larger roster sizes football programs carry in today's game, but more importantly it will allow us to broaden the scope of how we recognize and celebrate all of the individuals, not exclusively former student-athletes, who have made, or will continue to make, a tremendous impact on our football program in the past, present, and future," said Director of Athletics Terry Tumey.
The inaugural 2023 Ring of Honor class will feature two Bulldog legends in former head coaches Jim Sweeney (1976-77, 1980-96) and Pat Hill (1997-2011). Jim Sweeney will be inducted posthumously during halftime of the Sept. 9 home opener against Eastern Washington and Pat Hill will be inducted during halftime of the Homecoming game against UNLV (Oct. 28).
"It is not possible to create a Ring of Honor for Fresno State football that does not include Jim Sweeney and Pat Hill, and therefore they had to be the first inductees in our new format," Tumey added. "Coach Sweeney and Coach Hill built this program and laid the foundation for the incredible success we've experienced for more than four decades and counting. I know the Red Wave will join us in celebrating these two Bulldog legends, and their families, this coming season to the level they deserve, which is a sold out and passionate Valley Children's Stadium."
The Red Wave will have its chance to purchase tickets to both games when single game tickets go on sale on July 22.
The Fresno State football alumni who previously had their jerseys retired will continue to hold that distinguished distinction and are now also considered charter members of the Ring of Honor. Those include nine former players — #4 Derek Carr, #8 David Carr, #9 Kevin Sweeney, #12 Trent Dilfer, #14 Vince Petrucci, #15 Davante Adams, #21 Dale Messer, #22 Lorenzo Neal and #83 Henry Ellard.
- Sweeney led the Bulldogs for 19 years on the sidelines, finishing as Fresno State's all-time wins leader with his 143 victories.
- Sweeney compiled a 143-75-3 record (1976-77; 1980-96) as head coach at Fresno State.
- He has coached the most games by a head coach in Fresno State history.
- Sweeney won eight conference championships as head coach at Fresno State - 1977 (PCAA), 1982 (PCAA), 1985 (PCAA), 1988 (Big West), 1989 (Big West), 1991 (Big West), 1992 (Western Athletic), 1993 (Western Athletic).
- The Bulldogs were ranked in the Top 25 in seven of Sweeney's years and won five bowl championship games.
- Under Sweeney, dozens of Bulldogs polished their skills well enough to move on to professional football. The list includes Henry Ellard, Trent Dilfer, Stephone Paige, Stephen Baker, Ron Cox and Aaron Craver. Overall, 35 players went on to be drafted by NFL teams from Sweeney's years.
- Sweeney, considered to be the Godfather of Fresno State Football, spoke the team's mantra and tradition of "I'm Bulldog Born, Bulldog Bred and I'm going to be a Bulldog until the day I'm Dead! Go Dogs!"
- In his 32 seasons as a head coach he finished with 200 wins.
- Sweeney was inducted into the Fresno Sports Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Montana State Hall of Fame in 2002.
- Hill led the Bulldogs for 15 years, ending his career with the second-most wins by a head coach in program history. Hill totaled a 112-80 all-time record at Fresno State.
- Hill's Bulldogs saw 11 bowl game appearances.
- The Bulldogs won a share of the 1999 WAC title under Hill.
- Defeated five Top 25 programs in his time as head coach - No .17 Air Force (1997), No. 10 Oregon State (2001), No. 23 Wisconsin (2001), No. 13 Kansas State (2004), and No. 18 Virginia (2004).
- The win over No. 10 Oregon State remains the highest-ranked win for Fresno State.
- The 2001 team compiled an 11-3 record, tying the program's single season win record (at the time). It stands as the second-most wins in a single season in program history.
- During his tenure, he coached a number of NFL players including: QB Tom Brandstater, QB David Carr, QB Derek Carr, QB Billy Volek, RB Ryan Mathews, RB Lonyae Miller, RB Michael Pittman, RB Bryson Sumlin, RB Derrick Ward, RB Dwayne Wright, WR Seyi Ajirotutu, WR Bernard Berrian, WR Paul Williams, WR Devon Wylie, TE Bear Pascoe, OT Chris Conrad, OG Logan Mankins, OG Ryan Wendell, LB Orlando Huff, CB Vernon Fox, CB Richard Marshall, CB Will Middleton, S Tyrone Culver, S Cory Hall, and S James Sanders.
- Hill let it be known soon after arriving in Fresno that his Bulldogs would play "anybody, anywhere, anytime."
- Inducted into the UC Riverside Athletics Hall of Fame in 1989