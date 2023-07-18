Fresno State Athletics announced on Monday it will transition its football retired jersey recognition format to a Ring of Honor format in advance of the 2023 season. The adjustment will allow the department to appropriately honor the contributions of the deserving individuals throughout its history who have made a transformative impact on the Bulldog football program.

"Recreating our jersey retirement program as our Ring of Honor will not only allow us to address some numerical concerns created while balancing the growing number of jerseys we've retired with the need to outfit larger roster sizes football programs carry in today's game, but more importantly it will allow us to broaden the scope of how we recognize and celebrate all of the individuals, not exclusively former student-athletes, who have made, or will continue to make, a tremendous impact on our football program in the past, present, and future," said Director of Athletics Terry Tumey.

The inaugural 2023 Ring of Honor class will feature two Bulldog legends in former head coaches Jim Sweeney (1976-77, 1980-96) and Pat Hill (1997-2011). Jim Sweeney will be inducted posthumously during halftime of the Sept. 9 home opener against Eastern Washington and Pat Hill will be inducted during halftime of the Homecoming game against UNLV (Oct. 28).

