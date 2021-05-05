SELMA — Selma athletes Gracie and Richard Figueroa put forth dominant performances and took home UWW Freestyle National Titles May 2 in Iowa.
Richard, a senior at Selma High School, went 6-0 and defeated Ryan Miller from Pennsylvania 10-0 to capture the 57 kg UWW Junior National Title, while his older sister Gracie, representing Titan Mercury Wrestling, took home the 62 kg title in the Senior Women’s Nationals on Friday defeating Alexandria Liles 11-1 to be crowned champion on April 30.
Richard defeated Miller (Penn RTC) in back-to-back bouts via tech fall for the best-of-three championship round. With his victory, the two-time Cadet World Team Member will represent Team USA at the UWW Junior World Championships in Ufa, Russia on August 16-22. Gracie will also represent Team USA at the World Championships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.