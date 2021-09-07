DSC_3423.jpg

Richard Figueroa was named the Cal-Hi Sports Senior Athlete of the Year. 

 Chris Aguirre for the Enterprise Recorder

Richard Figueroa, Selma High alum, was named the Cal-Hi Sports Boys Senior Athlete of the Year for 2021.

Figueroa, who graduated from Selma High this past June, was unable to compete during his senior season after California did not allow high school wrestling to take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was also the 2019-2020 State Junior Athlete of the Year. Figueroa was a three-time California State Champion and would have been the favorite to win a fourth in a row if the state championships were held in 2021.

The younger brother of 2017-18 Girls State Athlete of the Year Gracie Figueroa of Selma (also wrestling), Richard still did some wrestling in his senior year. There was a CIF Central Section meet in he dominated in his weight class. Then just last month, the current Arizona State freshman traveled to Russia for the 2021 Junior World Championships as part of a 31-member US team. He finished in 12th place. Coming into ASU, Richard was ranked as the No. 2 overall recruit in the nation by MatScouts. He also was No. 1 ranked in the nation during his prep career in two different weight classes.

Information from Cal-HiSports.com

