West Hills College Coalinga Celebrates Makayla Farkas' Stunning Victory in Breakaway Roping and Student-Athlete Recognition
West Hills College Coalinga proudly announces the exceptional achievements of Makayla Farkas, a sophomore kinesiology major, who emerged triumphant in the intense competition of breakaway roping at the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) in Casper, Wyoming, held June 11-17.
Farkas, hailing from Leona Valley, California, showcased her talent and determination, securing the national championship with a remarkable time of 10.9 seconds on four runs. This well-deserved victory marked the first upset of the night, solidifying Farkas' place among the elite competitors in the rodeo arena.
Farkas' success extends beyond the arena, as she has been named the prestigious 2022-23 West Hills College Coalinga Woman’s Student-Athlete of the Year. This accolade recognizes her outstanding performances in the arena and the classroom, demonstrating her commitment to excellence in all aspects of her collegiate journey. Farkas' consistent dedication and exceptional academic performance have earned her numerous accolades, including a place on the Honor Roll during the fall semester.
"We are immensely proud of Makayla Farkas and her exceptional accomplishments," said Joe Hash, West Hills College Coalinga Athletics Director. "As a kinesiology major, Farkas has proven herself a student-athlete who excels in her sport and academic pursuits. Her commitment to achieving excellence in both arenas inspires her peers and showcases the values and principles upheld by West Hills College Coalinga."
Reflecting on Farkas' remarkable achievements, Justin Strickland, West Hills College Coalinga Rodeo Coach, expressed his admiration, saying, "Makayla Farkas has consistently demonstrated incredible talent and dedication throughout her rodeo career at West Hills College Coalinga. Her victory in breakaway roping is a testament to her hard work and relentless pursuit of excellence. We are immensely proud of Makayla's achievements and look forward to her continued success."
Carla Tweed, President of West Hills College, commended Farkas for her exceptional accomplishments inside and outside the classroom, stating, "Makayla Farkas is a shining example of what it means to be a student-athlete. Her ability to balance her athletic pursuits and academic responsibilities with grace and determination is remarkable. Makayla's achievement in breakaway roping and her recognition as the Student-Athlete of the Year are well-deserved honors, and we are incredibly proud to have her represent West Hills College Coalinga."
Makayla Farkas' achievements extend beyond her recent victory in breakaway roping. She has earned a place in the top-15 of the Western Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) in Goat Tying and Breakaway. Her consistent success in these disciplines further solidifies her status as a rising star in rodeo.
"West Hills College Coalinga congratulates Makayla Farkas on her remarkable triumph in breakaway roping and special recognition as the 2022-23 Student-Athlete of the Year," Tweed said. "Farkas' dedication, talent, and academic excellence inspire the college and reflect the commitment to excellence upheld by West Hills College Coalinga."