West Hills College Coalinga Celebrates Makayla Farkas' Stunning Victory in Breakaway Roping and Student-Athlete Recognition

West Hills College Coalinga proudly announces the exceptional achievements of Makayla Farkas, a sophomore kinesiology major, who emerged triumphant in the intense competition of breakaway roping at the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) in Casper, Wyoming, held June 11-17.

Farkas, hailing from Leona Valley, California, showcased her talent and determination, securing the national championship with a remarkable time of 10.9 seconds on four runs. This well-deserved victory marked the first upset of the night, solidifying Farkas' place among the elite competitors in the rodeo arena.

