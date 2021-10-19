Exeter High School’s varsity football Monarchs spoiled Selma High School’s Homecoming on Friday night with a 31-14 victory over the Bears in Staley Stadium.
The loss dropped Selma to 1-2 in the Central Sequoia League and 2-4 overall while Exeter improved to 2-1 in CSL action and 5-3 overall.
With his roster down to 29 players, the Bears host Kingsburg in the 90th meeting between the two rivals at home on Oct. 29.
Last week was Selma High School's Homecoming with the theme of "Nightmare on Oskie Street."
Karl Salazar was named the 2021 Alumnus of the Year.
The junior class won the float building contest, followed by the sophomores, freshman and senior class.
Maritza Morales was selected Homecoming Queen while Cesar Rocha was Homecoming King.
In the football game, Selma was held only 54 yards in the first half. Exeter, led by Dwayne Coleman, jumped out to a 17-0 lead.
Sophomore Ruben Ruiz intercepted a Paul Rodriguez pass at the Selma 29. Four plays later, Coleman was in the end zone from four yards out.
Exeter turned a lost Selma fumble into three points as Juan Chavez kicked a 20-yard field goal.
The Monarchs got the ball back and struck two minutes later as quarterback Jake Rowlett connected with Coleman for a 68-yard score.
The Bears took the second half kickoff and scored four plays later as Dom Gonzalez reached the end zone from 38 yards out. Danny Ramirez added the extra point.
Six plays after a gunner-length interception, extra quarterback Rowlett scored on a 15-yard keeper play with 38 seconds left in the third quarter.
Both teams scored a touchdown in the final 2:35 of the contest. Selma's Gabriel Basulto capped a 57-yard drive with a 1 yard touchdown run. But it took only two plays for the Monarchs to answer as Coleman scored on a 28-yard scamper.
In the preliminary game on Friday, Selma's junior varsity remained undefeated on the field with a 25-7 victory over Exeter.
