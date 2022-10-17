8M0A1887.jpg

Fresno State maintains possession of the Valley Trophy after a 17-10 win over San Jose State in front of a sellout crowd at Valley Children's Stadium on Saturday night. 

 Clovis Community College/Contributed

Fresno State maintains possession of the Valley Trophy after a 17-10 win over San Jose State in front of a sellout crowd at Valley Children's Stadium on Saturday night. 

Fresno State saw both sides of the ball click this week, as quarterback Logan Fife, who started his third career game on Saturday, threw for a career-high 230 yards on 22 completions (32 attempts). Senior leadership showed from the defense in sixth-year defensive end David Perales, who had five tackles, all for a loss - including a career-high 4.0 sacks. 

"I'm extremely excited," said Fife on his first win as a starter. "It's something that you think about, but now it's here. It took everyone. We worked our tails off all week. It's what we expected to happen. It was a team win. It was a great win, a great feeling and a great atmosphere in the locker room." 

Tags

Recommended for you