Fresno State maintains possession of the Valley Trophy after a 17-10 win over San Jose State in front of a sellout crowd at Valley Children's Stadium on Saturday night.
Fresno State saw both sides of the ball click this week, as quarterback Logan Fife, who started his third career game on Saturday, threw for a career-high 230 yards on 22 completions (32 attempts). Senior leadership showed from the defense in sixth-year defensive end David Perales, who had five tackles, all for a loss - including a career-high 4.0 sacks.
"I'm extremely excited," said Fife on his first win as a starter. "It's something that you think about, but now it's here. It took everyone. We worked our tails off all week. It's what we expected to happen. It was a team win. It was a great win, a great feeling and a great atmosphere in the locker room."
After a scoreless opening quarter, the Spartans got the scoring started in the second on a 24-yard field goal that capped an 11-play, 59-yard drive. The 'Dogs responded with an eight-play, 74-yard drive marching down the field in three-and-half minutes getting a key 22-yard pass from Logan Fife to Nikko Remigio that set up the 'Dogs at the six-yard line as Jordan Mims punched it in on a rush to the left to put the Bulldogs up 7-3.
With the Bulldog defense forcing San Jose State to a three-and-out, the 'Dogs took over at their own 40-yard line with 52 seconds left in the first half. Looking to extend their lead, the Spartans had other plans as defensive end Viliami Fehoko stripped Fife of the ball, returning it down to the San Jose State 32-yard line. San Jose State quickly capitalized as quarterback Chevan Cordeiro found wideout Elijah Cooks in the back of the end zone to put the Spartans ahead 10-7 with 30 seconds left.
The second half saw the Bulldogs surge ahead while holding the Spartans scoreless. A nine-play, 80-yard drive that was keyed by a pair of pass plays from Fife, first finding Zane Pope for 24 yards and added a 17-yard completion to Jalen Moreno-Cropper down to San Jose State's seven-yard line. That set up a Fife touchdown toss to Remigio that pushed the 'Dogs in the lead, 14-10.
The Spartans looked to cut the 'Dogs lead down to one with a 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, but Taren Schive's field goal attempt sailed wide right. Needing one more defensive stop, the Bulldogs forced a turnover-on-downs getting the ball back with 1:52 remaining and added a 28-yard field goal from Abraham Montano for the final score of the contest.
Up Next - Fresno State travels to Albuquerque, New Mexico to face the New Mexico Lobos next Saturday, Oct. 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT on FS2.
