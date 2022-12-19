The Fresno State football team made history at SoFi Stadium on Saturday afternoon, defeating Washington State 29-6 in the second annual Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, presented by Stifel. Fresno State became the first team in FBS history to begin the season 1-4 and finish with 10 wins. The Bulldogs won nine in a row, finishing the 2022 season with a 10-4 record, a Mountain West Championship title and a bowl game victory under head coach Jeff Tedford in his first year back as head coach of the program.
Senior running back Jordan Mims was named the game's Offensive MVP with a career-high 209 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Defensive lineman Devo Bridges was the MVP on the opposite side of the ball, finishing with career-highs in tackles (8), tackles for loss (2.0) and sacks (2.0).
Fresno State's defense held Washington State to just 182 yards of total offense. The Bulldogs' offense produced 501 yards of total offense behind Mims and 280 yards passing by quarterback Jake Haener (20-of-30).
Fresno State held complete control in the first half, scoring on its first drive. Haener capped a seven-play drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Zane Pope. The Bulldog defense forced a three-and-out in its first showing.
It was a defensive battle in the first as Fresno State ended the quarter with a 7-0 lead. The Bulldogs outgained Washington State in yardage in the quarter, 166-19.
Fresno State opened the second quarter with a four-play, capped by a three-yard rush by Jordan Mims. The Bulldogs' defense held tough on the following Cougar drive as Leonard Payne Jr. chased Cameron Ward to the back of the endzone for a safety to put Fresno State on top, 16-0 with 11:14 left in the second quarter.
That remained the score at the half as Fresno State took a 16-0 lead into the locker room.
Senior defensive back L.J. Early opened the second half with an interception at the Fresno State 8-yard line, halting a Washington State drive that was moving down the field. Washington State scored its only touchdown of the game on a one-yard punch-in by Nakia Watson. The Cougars attempted the two-point conversion, but Levelle Bailey pressured Ward to force an incomplete pass on the attempt. Fresno State led 16-6 with 3:40 left in the third quarter.
Behind the legs of Mims, who ran for 51 yards on two carries in the Bulldogs' ensuing drive, Haener was quickly set up in the red zone. One quick strike to Nikko Remigio and the Bulldogs were up 22-6 with just over 30 seconds left in the quarter.
The start of the fourth quarter saw a quick outing by the Bulldog defense as defensive end David Perales forced a turnover on downs with a batted down pass at the line of scrimmage. Mims again took advantage of the opportunity, totaling 23 yards on an eight-play 38-yard scoring drive, capping it off with a two-yard touchdown run to put Fresno State up 29-6 in the middle of the fourth.
"Fresno State Athletics - For The V: The Central Valley" - Bulldog student-athletes, coaches, and staff proudly wear the "Green V" to show their pride in representing the Central Valley. Stories of why the Bulldogs play for the "Green V" will be shared throughout the next year with #ForTheV. To become a Bulldog Foundation member or join "The Green V Society," please visit bulldogfoundation.org.