The Fresno State football team made history at SoFi Stadium on Saturday afternoon, defeating Washington State 29-6 in the second annual Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, presented by Stifel. Fresno State became the first team in FBS history to begin the season 1-4 and finish with 10 wins. The Bulldogs won nine in a row, finishing the 2022 season with a 10-4 record, a Mountain West Championship title and a bowl game victory under head coach Jeff Tedford in his first year back as head coach of the program.

Senior running back Jordan Mims was named the game's Offensive MVP with a career-high 209 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Defensive lineman Devo Bridges was the MVP on the opposite side of the ball, finishing with career-highs in tackles (8), tackles for loss (2.0) and sacks (2.0).

Fresno State's defense held Washington State to just 182 yards of total offense. The Bulldogs' offense produced 501 yards of total offense behind Mims and 280 yards passing by quarterback Jake Haener (20-of-30).

