After Friday night’s 48-0 win, the Lemoore Tiger football team has now out scored the Selma Bears 124-6 in two seasons.

Selma, a 76-6 loser to the eventual Central Section Division II champions in the season opener last season, did 28 points better than last year on Friday night. Last year, Lemoore scored 45 points in the first quarter alone. The Bears scored their only touchdown on the game’s final play. This year, Lemoore found the end zone as time expired.

“I know we did better,” said Selma High School head coach Art Francis, comparing the Friday contest to last year.

