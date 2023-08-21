After Friday night’s 48-0 win, the Lemoore Tiger football team has now out scored the Selma Bears 124-6 in two seasons.
Selma, a 76-6 loser to the eventual Central Section Division II champions in the season opener last season, did 28 points better than last year on Friday night. Last year, Lemoore scored 45 points in the first quarter alone. The Bears scored their only touchdown on the game’s final play. This year, Lemoore found the end zone as time expired.
“I know we did better,” said Selma High School head coach Art Francis, comparing the Friday contest to last year.
The biggest thing that the Bears have to work on is cutting down on the number of turnovers. Three of the lost fumbles were in Lemoore territory and the Tigers quickly turned them over to points.
Selma High junior varsity also lost three fumbles in a 43-0 loss to Lemoore.
The Lemoore varsity team opened the scoring with an acrobatic 35-yard touchdown catch by Kobe Green from Johnny Cunha. Green caught the ball with one hand before bringing it in. The score came with six minutes and 23 seconds left in the opening period. The Bears lost fumbles on their first four possessions and finish with only 40 net yards.
Selma’s longest offensive play covered eight yards against Lemoore reserves in the second half. Drew Cerda, who was slowed by injury, ran for eight yards while quarterback Hugo Lopez had an 8-yard completion to Ayden Valdez.
After a Selma fumble, Trevon Gaffney found the end zone from four yards out after a 20-yard drive. Sophomore kicker Zac Evangelo’s kick made it 14-0 with a little over three minutes left in the quarter.
The third Lemoore came eight plays after a 17-yard Selma punt. Cunha hit Green from eight yards out for the score.
The Tigers got the ball back on another Selma fumble at the Bear 26. After the teams exchanged penalties, Cunha threw a 30-yard score to Kiontre Harris with 100 seconds left in the half, making it 35-0.
Lemoore scored 13 second half points with junior Terren McCoy scoring from a yard out in the third quarter and another touchdown on a 36-yard run by Aiden McDaniel on the game’s final play. Lemoore finished with 443 yards of total offense.
Selma goes on the road again this Friday night, to face the Madera Coyotes while Lemoore hosts the 1-0 Washington Union Panthers. Madera edged Matilda Torres 28-27 while Washington Union blanked Fresno High 29-0.
The Bears had a number of injuries in the game, keeping trainer Sarah Gonzales busy all evening.