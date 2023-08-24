It's been 15 seasons since College of the Sequoias' women's soccer team has made back-to-back appearances in the California Community College Athletic Association's Northern California Regional playoffs.

But with eight key contributors returning, three impactful sophomore transfers and a talented 17-member freshman class of recruits, the Giants are looking to make a second consecutive playoff run this season under first-year head coach Brooklyn Morris.

Sequoias opens the season at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at American River, also a NorCal Regional participant last season.

