Tiana Holland (2) and Camila Berreno (5) play in a recent COS game. 

 Norma Foster/COS Athletics

After a relatively stress-free three-game week for College of the Sequoias' women's basketball team, the competition level is set to rise considerably.

The Giants are set to collide with reigning state champion Sierra in the opening round of the Golden Gate Classic. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 15 from City College of San Francisco in the first game of an eight-team tournament featuring five teams ranked among the state's Top 20 in the first California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches' Association poll.

Sequoias is ranked No. 3 in the state on the strength of a 12-1 start. Sierra, which beat the Giants 69-53 in last season's state semifinals, is ranked No. 9 after opening the season 5-4.

