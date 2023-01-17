College of the Sequoias' women's basketball team reached new heights while remaining undefeated in Central Valley Conference play.
The Giants set season highs for points scored and margin of victory during a 105-52 rout of Porterville on Jan. 14 at Porter Field House.
Sequoias, which is ranked No. 5 in the state by the California Community College Sports Information Association, improved to a CVC co-leading 3-0 and 17-2 overall. Fresno City also is 3-0 in conference play.
Grizzle Jones (Bullard High-Fresno) scored a game-leading 19 points along with six rebounds, an assist and a block to lead the Giants to their third straight win.
Sequoias broke the game open with a 19-4 run to open the second quarter, as the Giants expanded a 22-15 lead to 40-19 with 5:44 remaining before halftime.
Porterville (5-14, 0-4) never seriously threatened after getting outscored 33-11 in the second quarter.
Alana Roberts (Sierra Pacific-Hanford) delivered 18 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block for Sequoias.
Camila Barreno (Ecuador) and Maria Dias (Portugal) each scored 14 points, while Barreno also contributing nine assists, six rebounds and five steals, while Dias added nine rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block.
Sequoias also received 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal from Tiana Holland (Washington Union-Easton); nine points, two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal from Noura Aboutaleb (Charlotte, N.C.); nine points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist from Hannah Kearnan (Redwood); five points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal from Macy Chavez (Kingsburg); and four points, five rebounds and three assists from Taylor Roth (Sanger).
The Giants host Taft (3-15, 1-1) at 5 p.m. Jan. 18.
Admission into Porter Field House is $8 general, and $5 for seniors and students.
Sequoias plays at state No. 3 and conference co-leading Fresno City (17-2, 3-0) at 3 p.m. Jan. 21 in the first of three straight road games.
The Giants return home at 3 p.m. Feb. 4 to host West Hills-Lemoore (5-12, 2-1).
