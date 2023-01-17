alanaroberts1.jpg

COS' Alana Roberts goes for a layup in a recent game.

 Norma Foster/COS Athletics

College of the Sequoias' women's basketball team reached new heights while remaining undefeated in Central Valley Conference play.

The Giants set season highs for points scored and margin of victory during a 105-52 rout of Porterville on Jan. 14 at Porter Field House.

Sequoias, which is ranked No. 5 in the state by the California Community College Sports Information Association, improved to a CVC co-leading 3-0 and 17-2 overall. Fresno City also is 3-0 in conference play.

