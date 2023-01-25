College of the Sequoias’ women’s basketball team has pulled a likely state rankings shaker.
The California Community College Sports Information Association state No. 5-ranked Giants pulled away in the final 5 minutes behind nine points from Maria Dias to upset No. 3 Fresno City on its home court, 76-72, in a Central Valley Conference game Jan. 21.
The win sends Sequoias (19-2 overall, 5-0 CVC) into sole possession of first place in the conference. The Rams (19-3, 5-1) drop a half-game behind in the conference standings while having a 17-game winning streak snapped.
The showdown of state powers and conference rivals saw 10 lead changes, the ninth coming with 5:02 remaining in the game when Jasmine Heu's basket put Fresno City ahead 59-58.
The Giants responded with 4:25 left, getting a steal and layup from Camila Barreno (Ambato, Ecuador) to take a 60-59 lead.
Barreno's basket kickstarted an 18-13 game-closing run for Sequoias.
Grizzle Jones (Bullard) and Dias (Lisbon, Portugal) sank 3-pointers on consecutive possessions, off assists from Taylor Roth (Sanger) and Alana Roberts (Sierra Pacific-Hanford), respectively, to put the Giants ahead by seven points (66-59) with 3:10 to play.
Fresno City would slice the deficit to two points (74-72) with 23 seconds left on Daeja Holmes' 3-pointer, but Dias sank two free throws with 20 seconds to go to extend the lead to four (76-72), and the Rams missed their final three shots before time expired.
Dias finished with 26 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block to help Sequoias win its fifth straight game.
Roberts delivered 14 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist.
Tiana Holland (Washington Union-Easton) contributed 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal, and Jones added 10 points, six rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist as the Giants produced four players in double-figure scoring.
Sequoias also received eight points, nine assists, three steals and two rebounds from Barreno; two points, three rebounds and an assist from Roth; and two points and two rebounds from Maci Chavez (Kingsburg).
The Giants are scheduled to play their next two games on the road: at 5 p.m. Jan. 25 against Reedley (3-18, 0-5) and at 5 p.m. Feb. 1 against Merced (11-9, 3-2).
Sequoias’ next home game is set for 3 p.m. Feb. 4 against West Hills-Lemoore (5-13, 2-2). Admission into Porter Field House is $8 general, and $5 for seniors and students.
The Giants will host Fresno City at 5 p.m. Feb. 15.
Sequoias is seeking its third straight CVC championship, and seventh in the past nine seasons. The Giants are striving to return to the state's Elite Eight for the second straight year, and the sixth time in the past nine seasons overall. The college's only state title came in 1987.