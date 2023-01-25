College of the Sequoias’ women’s basketball team has pulled a likely state rankings shaker.

The California Community College Sports Information Association state No. 5-ranked Giants pulled away in the final 5 minutes behind nine points from Maria Dias to upset No. 3 Fresno City on its home court, 76-72, in a Central Valley Conference game Jan. 21.

The win sends Sequoias (19-2 overall, 5-0 CVC) into sole possession of first place in the conference. The Rams (19-3, 5-1) drop a half-game behind in the conference standings while having a 17-game winning streak snapped.

