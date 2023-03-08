mariadias (1).jpg
Maria Dias scores against San Francisco.  

 
 Norma Foster/COS Athletics

Without Central Valley Conference Most Valuable Player Alana Roberts for most of the final 10 minutes, College of the Sequoias' women's basketball team didn't flinch.

The third-seeded Giants overcame the loss of Roberts to foul trouble behind 13 fourth-quarter points from Maria Dias while pulling away from No. 6 San Francisco for a 72-56 victory in the Northern California Regional finals March 4 at Porter Field House.

Following its 14th straight win, Sequoias advances to the California Community College Athletic Association's State Final Eight tournament for the sixth time in the past eight seasons, and for the 13th time in program history overall.

