Without Central Valley Conference Most Valuable Player Alana Roberts for most of the final 10 minutes, College of the Sequoias' women's basketball team didn't flinch.
The third-seeded Giants overcame the loss of Roberts to foul trouble behind 13 fourth-quarter points from Maria Dias while pulling away from No. 6 San Francisco for a 72-56 victory in the Northern California Regional finals March 4 at Porter Field House.
Following its 14th straight win, Sequoias advances to the California Community College Athletic Association's State Final Eight tournament for the sixth time in the past eight seasons, and for the 13th time in program history overall.
The Giants (28-2) will face Southern California Regional No. 2-seeded Palomar -- the state's only undefeated team at 30-0 -- with tipoff set for 7 p.m. March 10 from West Hills College-Lemoore's Golden Eagle Arena.
"It's an amazing run for this group," Sequoias coach Ray Alvarado said. "I'm proud of them. They all did great. And the coaching staff did a heck of a job."
The Giants led 52-44 when Roberts — who averages team-leading totals of 14.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game — picked up her fourth foul and went to the bench with 9 minutes and 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Roberts returned at the 4:52 mark only to foul out 11 seconds later.
"I told Alana when she fouled out, this is not going to be your last game, so stay focused," Alvarado said of the former Sierra Pacific High-Hanford standout. "There is no way they are going to let you down, and they didn't."
Sequoias expanded its lead from 13 to 16 points in Roberts' absence as Dias scored nine points over the final 4:41. Dias scored seven straight points immediately following Roberts' departure as the Giants lead grew to 18 points (66-48) with 2:39 to play, a run that essentially sealed the outcome.
"I'm very happy to be a part of this team and this family," said Dias, a sophomore from Lisbon, Portugal. "I'm very proud of all our hard work.
"We knew it was going to be a hard game, but at the end, I think we were the better team."
San Francisco (24-5) entered riding a 16-game winning streak and played Sequoias tough through most of the first three quarters.
After falling behind by as many as nine points in the first quarter, the Rams cut their deficit to two points (22-20) with 6:08 to play in the second.
But the Giants led 29-23 at halftime and pushed their lead beyond 10 points (38-27) with a 9-4 run to open the third quarter, capped by a jumper from Geizzle Jones (Bullard-Fresno).
San Francisco would get no closer than seven points the rest of the way.
"They were a little nervous at the beginning, you could tell," Alvarado said. "Then they kind of settled down. At halftime I just said, look if you want to end it here, let's end it here. Twenty-seven and three is a heck of a record. But if not, then you have to go and dominate, and they did."
Dias finished with 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal to lead the Giants.
Tiana Holland (Washington Union-Easton) delivered 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Jones contributed 11 points, three assists, two rebounds, two blocks and two steals for Sequoias.
Roberts had nine points, three rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal while playing just 21 minutes because of foul trouble.
"The first half we weren't playing how we usually play," Roberts said. "So in the second half, we came out and hit some shots."
The Giants also received eight points, two rebounds and an assist from Taylor Roth (Sanger); five points, seven rebounds, five assists and a steal from Camila Barreno (Ambato, Ecuador); four points, two rebounds and a steal from Hannah Kearnan (Redwood); and three points and a rebound from Noura Aboutaleb (Charlotte, N.C.).
"(San Francisco is) a heck of a team, but I thought we've had a lot more fight in our season," Alvarado said. "We had to will some games out, and overcome some things. (We) were just more prepared for the moment when it mattered. And then (we) started hitting shots, and (our) defense was unbelievable tonight."
Sequoias will be out to capture the second state championship in program history. The Giants lone state title came in 1987.
"We can win it all," Roberts said. "We deserve it. We've worked hard enough this whole time."
For the second straight season, Sequoias is the only California community college out of the 88 that play both women's and men's basketball to advance both programs to the state's Final Eight.
The Giants' third-seeded men's team will play SoCal No. 2 Citrus (27-3) at 7 p.m. March 9.
Both Sequoias teams made the semifinals last season, with the women losing 69-53 to eventual state champion Sierra, while the men lost 71-65 to eventual champ San Francisco.
The rest of the women’s Final Eight field March 10 features NorCal No. 2 Santa Rosa (28-2) vs. SoCal No. 3 Mt. San Antonio (23-7) at 1 p.m.; SoCal No. 1 Orange Coast (29-1) vs. NorCal No. 4 Sierra (20-11) at 3 p.m. and NorCal No. 1 Butte (26-3) vs. SoCal No. 4 Cypress (22-7) at 5 p.m.
The semifinals are scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m. March 11, with the final at 3:30 p.m. March 12.
Tickets are $12 for general admission and $8 for students, faculty and staff with ID, seniors 60 and older and children 12 and younger. Tickets may be purchased online at https://cccaa.hometownticketing.com/embed/all. Cash will not be accepted at the door.