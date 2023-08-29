daniela.jpg
Daniela Gonzalez (7) plays for COS in this undated photo. 

 Norma Foster, COS Athletics

College of the Sequoias women's volleyball team made a seventh consecutive trip to the California Community College Athletic Association's Northern California Regional playoffs last season behind the state's most dominant offensive force.

Where will the Giants' offense come from in 2023 now that Mia Gilcrest — who produced a state-leading 561 kills while earning NorCal All-Region honors last season — has taken her considerable talents to Fresno Pacific University?

Coach Kim Rix said the attack will flow through several different players when Sequoias opens the season Aug. 30 with matches against Folsom Lake at 4:30 p.m. and host Solano at 6:30 p.m. in Fairfield.

