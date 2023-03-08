There are 86 community colleges across the state that offer both men's and women's basketball.
Only one has advanced both of its programs to the California Community College Athletic Association's State Final Eight, scheduled for March 9-12 at West Hills College-Lemoore's Golden Eagle Arena.
It is located at 915 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia.
College of the Sequoias enters the season's final weekend among the last eight men's and women's teams standing with a chance to capture state basketball championships.
Ninety-three men's and 81 women's teams have been eliminated so far. But not the Giants, who are Northern California's third seed in both men and women.
It's the second straight season, and the third time in the past four championship seasons that both Giants' programs are among the state Final Eight.
"I couldn't be prouder of both of the teams," Sequoias Athletics Director Brent Davis said. "We've had an unbelievable run with both teams this season, and the last handful of years. It's been a lot of fun for all the student athletes involved, and for everybody who follows our programs. I'm just really fortunate to be involved in all this."
As the closest college to the host venue in Lemoore, the CCCAA has placed Sequoias in the marquee 7 p.m. game for both quarterfinals. The Giants' men (27-03) face Southern California No. 2-seeded Citrus (27-3) on March 9, and the women (28-2) take on SoCal No. 2 Palomar (30-0) on March 10. The semifinals are March 11, and the finals March 12.
Daily tickets are $12 for general admission and $8 for students, faculty and staff with ID, seniors 60 and older and children 12 and younger. Tickets may be purchased online at https://cccaa.hometownticketing.com/embed/all. Cash will not be accepted at the door.
Having the seats packed with Giants fans would make an impact as the men pursue what would be the third state championship in program history, while the women seek a second. The men won state titles in 1953 and 1982, while the women won in 1987.
"We focus on development, and we're always preaching academics to our kids," Davis said. "But when you get this far and you have a shot at the state tournament, you just have to go for it. There is no question that our community, if they come out in force to the gym at West Hills-Lemoore, they can help us advance. So, we're asking them to show up and do what they have been doing all season."
Sequoias' men are making a third straight trip to the Final Eight under coach Dallas Jensen, and a fifth appearance in the past seven championship seasons.
The Giants, who are led by co-Central Valley Conference Most Valuable Players Terri Miller (Clovis North High) and Javohn Garcia (Columbus, Ohio), have won 22 straight games heading into the state quarterfinals, tied with Fullerton for the longest active streak in the state.
Garcia delivered 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals, while Jose Cuello (Harlem, N.Y.) added 16 points, four rebounds and two steals during Sequoias' 58-49 victory over No. 6 Redwood in the NorCal Regional finals.
The rest of the men's quarterfinals March 9 features NorCal No. 2 San Jose (26-4) against SoCal No. 3 East Los Angeles (26-3) at 1 p.m.; SoCal No. 1 Fullerton (29-1) vs. NorCal No. 4 West Valley (26-4) at 3 p.m.; and NorCal No. 1 San Francisco (27-3) vs. SoCal No. 4 San Bernardino Valley (27-3) at 5 p.m.
Semifinals are scheduled for 1 and 3 p.m. March 11, and the final is at 1 p.m. March 12.
On the women's side, Sequoias is riding a 14-game winning streak while reaching the quarterfinals for the second straight year and the sixth time in the past eight championship seasons under coach Ray Alvarado.
The Giants' women are led by CVC MVP Alana Roberts (Sierra Pacific-Hanford) and all-conference picks Maria Dias (Lisbon, Portugal) and Geizzle Jones (Bullard-Fresno).
Dias had 20 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Jones added 11 points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks to lead Sequoias to a 72-56 victory over No. 6 San Francisco on March 4 in the NorCal Regional finals.
The rest of the women's quarterfinals March 10 includes NorCal No. 2 Santa Rosa (28-2) vs. SoCal No. 3 Mt. San Antonio (23-7) at 1 p.m.; SoCal No. 1 Orange Coast (29-1) vs. NorCal No. 4 Sierra (20-11) at 3 p.m. and NorCal No. 1 Butte (26-3) vs. SoCal No. 4 Cypress (22-7) at 5 p.m.
The semifinals are scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m. March 11, with the final at 3:30 p.m. March 12.
"With Dallas and Ray, we have two of the best coaches at any level in the game of basketball. They care about kids. They know the game. And they are just really good with their players. I'm very proud they are our coaches," Davis said. "And I think what sets us apart from all other colleges is we have administrative support all the way to the top. We're here to develop young people, and our senior administration gets that.
"We just have a ton of support. We have board members at our games. Our president is present at all our games. Our vice presidents are there. And then we have faculty and staff that show up and support as well. It's just a big group effort on campus that supports these kids. And then obviously our attendance has been phenomenal. So we have a community that backs us as well. I think all those factors come into play."
And it's not just the basketball teams enjoying success at Sequoias. All of the Giants' athletic programs — which also includes baseball, cheerleading, men's and women's cross country, equestrian, football, men's and women's soccer, softball, men's and women's swimming and diving, women's volleyball, men's and women's track and field, and women's tennis — have made either the NorCal Regional, state or even national stage over the past year.
The college is committed to providing students all over campus in every program offered an opportunity to flourish, according to Sequoias' President/Superintendent Brent Calvin.
"I think if you were to talk to the theater guys, or the band or choir or any other area on campus, I think you'd hear the same thing," Calvin said. "It's not just about us supporting athletics. Seeing all students reach their full potential is really what it's all about.
"It's a desire that we have to represent 100 years of excellence here at the college and represent our region in a positive manner. We're proud of our college. We're proud of this region. Anything that we do, we want to make sure we do it at a really high level. And these two basketball teams really exemplify that.