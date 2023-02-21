garcia.jpg
COS' Javohn Garcia attempts a layup in a recent game. 

 Norma Foster/COS Athletics

After winning its 20th consecutive game and completing an undefeated run through conference play for the first time in 73 seasons, College of the Sequoias men's basketball team was seeded third for the Northern California Regional playoffs.

The Giants are scheduled to open the postseason at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Porter Field House against the winner of the Feb. 22 game between No. 15 Gavilan (19-9) and No. 19 San Mateo (13-15). It will be the second game of a doubleheader with Sequoias' third-seeded women, who will play at 5 p.m. Admission to Porter Field House for state playoff games is $12 general and $8 for identified students, faculty and staff, seniors age 60 and over, and children younger than 12.

As the third seed behind No. 1 San Francisco (25-3) and No. 2 San Jose (24-4), Sequoias' men would remain at home as long as they stay alive in the playoffs up until the Final Eight, which will be held March 9 and 11-12 at West Hills College-Lemoore's Golden Eagle Arena. 

