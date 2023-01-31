tyjeanburrell.jpg

College of the Sequoias men's basketball team played its best half of defense this season in arguably one of its toughest road venues while solidifying its lead in the Central Valley Conference.

The California Community College Men's Basketball Coaches Association state No. 6-ranked Giants limited No. 15 Columbia to 16 first-half points enroute to a 75-46 CVC victory on Jan. 28. Sequoias (19-3 overall, 8-0 CVC) won its 14th straight game while maintaining a two-game lead on second-place Fresno City (16-4, 6-3) and pushing the third-place Claim Jumpers (17-5, 5-3) three games back with six conference games remaining.

The Giants resume their chase of a fifth straight CVC championship at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at Merced (6-16, 3-5). Sequoias has won the past two conference titles on the floor and was awarded championships in 2019 and 2020 because of Fresno City forfeits.

