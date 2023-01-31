College of the Sequoias men's basketball team played its best half of defense this season in arguably one of its toughest road venues while solidifying its lead in the Central Valley Conference.
The California Community College Men's Basketball Coaches Association state No. 6-ranked Giants limited No. 15 Columbia to 16 first-half points enroute to a 75-46 CVC victory on Jan. 28. Sequoias (19-3 overall, 8-0 CVC) won its 14th straight game while maintaining a two-game lead on second-place Fresno City (16-4, 6-3) and pushing the third-place Claim Jumpers (17-5, 5-3) three games back with six conference games remaining.
The Giants resume their chase of a fifth straight CVC championship at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at Merced (6-16, 3-5). Sequoias has won the past two conference titles on the floor and was awarded championships in 2019 and 2020 because of Fresno City forfeits.
Sequoias held Columbia to 13 percent shooting from the field (3 of 23), and a 0-for-10 effort from 3-point range during the first half.
The Giants scored the game's first 11 points, capped by a 3-pointer from Javohn Garcia (Columbus, Ohio), and built a commanding 23-2 advantage when Jose Cuello (Harlem, N.Y.) sank a jumper with 9 minutes and 21 seconds to play before halftime.
Columbia would get no closer than 13 points (29-16) the rest of the way.
Sequoias opened its biggest lead at 32 points (58-26) on a layup by Tyree Gill (Sacramento) with 8:34 remaining in the game.
Garcia, a transfer from NCAA Division I UMass, led the Giants with 27 points, nine rebounds and four steals.
Terri Miller (Clovis North High) delivered 20 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
Gill had six points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal, while Cameron Clark (Snellville, Ga.) had six points, five rebounds and a block; Omari Nesbit (Sacramento) had six points, a rebound and an assist; Cuello had two points, five assists and three rebounds; George Carter (Stockton) had three points and three rebounds; Tyjean Burrell (Sacramento) had two points and two rebounds; and Alex Argandar (Modesto) added three points, three assists and two rebounds.
The Giants return home to Porter Field House at 5 p.m. Feb. 4 to host West Hills-Lemoore (10-12, 3-5) in a doubleheader with the women's team. Sequoias’ CVC-leading and state No. 3-ranked women (20-2, 6-0) face West Hills-Lemoore (6-15, 3-4) at 3 p.m. Admission is $8 general and $5 for seniors and students.
Sequoias closes the regular season by playing at Porterville (10-12, 4-4) at 7 p.m. Feb. 8; playing at West Hills-Coalinga (6-16, 0-8) at 6 p.m. Feb. 11; hosting Fresno City at 7 p.m. Feb. 15; and hosting Reedley (9-13, 3-5) at 7 p.m. Feb. 17.
The state playoffs begin Feb. 22. The Giants will be looking to extend a streak of Final Eight appearances in the past three complete seasons and chase their third state championship to add to titles won in 1982 and 1953.