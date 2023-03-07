javohngarcia (1).jpg
Javohn Garcia makes a layup against the Redwoods on March 4.

 Norma Foster/COS Athletics

For the first time in more than three months, College of the Sequoias men's basketball team faced a halftime deficit during the Northern California Regional finals against Redwoods.

But the Giants weren't about to allow one of the most successful seasons in the program's nearly 100-year history to come to an end.

With Javohn Garcia and Jose Cuello combining for 24 points and four steals in the second half, third-seeded Sequoias rallied for a 58-49 victory over No. 6 Redwoods on March 4 at Porter Field House to extend a state co-leading 22-game winning streak and secure a fourth straight trip to the California Community College Athletic Association's Final Eight tournament.

