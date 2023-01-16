College of the Sequoias' quest to repeat as Central Valley Conference men's basketball champions is off to an unbeaten — and dominating — start.
The Giants improved to a conference co-leading 4-0 with a 91-56 victory over Porterville on Jan. 14 at Porter Field House.
Sequoias' average margin of victory in conference play has been 27 points. The Giants share the CVC lead with Fresno City.
Ranked No. 10 in the state by the California Community College Men's Basketball Coaches' Association, Sequoias (15-3 overall) won its 10th straight game behind a 14-point, nine-rebound, three-assist, one-steal, one-block performance from Terri Miller (Clovis North High).
Miller scored six points as the Giants jumped out to a 15-2 lead on Porterville (7-11, 1-3) and never looked back.
The lead grew to 18 points (38-20) by halftime and got as large as 38 points (87-49) with 2:23 left in the game on a basket by Omari Newbit (Sacramento).
Tyjean Burrell (Sacramento) led all scorers with 15 points for the Giants.
Sequoias also received 10 points and five rebounds from Tre'von Martin (Las Vegas); 10 points, five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block from Cameron Clark (Snellville, Ga.); 11 points, three rebounds, an assist and a block from Javohn Garcia (Columbus, Ohio); nine points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals from Tyree Gill (Sacramento); seven points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals from Alex Argandar (Modesto); and five points, five rebounds and four assists from Jose Cuello (Harlem, N.Y.).
The Giants are set to host West Hills-Coalinga (6-12, 0-4) at 7 p.m. Jan. 18.
Admission into Porter Field House is $8 general, and $5 for seniors and students.
Sequoias plays at state No. 17-ranked Fresno City (14-2, 4-0) at 5 p.m. Jan. 21. That will be the first of four straight road games for the Giants before they return home at 5 p.m. Feb. 4 against West Hills-Lemoore (8-10, 1-3).