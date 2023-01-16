cameronclark (1).jpg
COS' Cameron Clark goes for a dunk in a recent game. 

 Norma Foster/COS Athletics

College of the Sequoias' quest to repeat as Central Valley Conference men's basketball champions is off to an unbeaten — and dominating — start.

The Giants improved to a conference co-leading 4-0 with a 91-56 victory over Porterville on Jan. 14 at Porter Field House.
 

