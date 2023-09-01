TravisBurkett2.jpg
Coach Travis Burkett hopes to turn the COS Giants around with a winning season.

 Norma Foster/COS Athletics

Half a century has passed since the only state football championship in College of the Sequoias' history.

It's been more than two decades since the Giants have captured a conference championship.

And it's been 11 seasons since Sequoias' last defeated rival Fresno City.

