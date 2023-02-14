College of the Sequoias women's basketball team provided coach Ray Alvarado a milestone victory while setting up a showdown for the Central Valley Conference championship.
The California Community College Sports Information Association state No. 6-ranked Giants scored the game's first 10 points and never looked back en route to an 87-27 CVC thumping of Taft on Feb. 10 at Porter Field House.
It was the 300th victory of Alvarado's 15 seasons as a community college women's basketball coach. Alvarado is 258-101 in 13 seasons at Sequoias. He also went 42-27 in two seasons at Fresno City from 2005-2006 through 2006-2007.
"Honestly it wasn't something I set out to do. What was more important to me was putting in hard work and building a program with good student athletes," Alvarado said. "As the wins came, it became within reach. It's definitely something I am proud of as it proved that regardless of where you are, what matters is who you are, what goals you set, and surrounding yourself with good people.
"It was accomplished by having excellent former and current players that believed in my vision and leadership and, finally, by having great support from my family, administration and coaches."
Following their 10th straight victory, the Giants improved to 24-2 overall and 10-0 in the CVC, one game ahead of Fresno City with two remaining. Sequoias will host the state No. 4-ranked Rams (23-3, 9-1) at 5 p.m. Feb. 15 in a game that will decide the CVC title.
The Giants, who beat Fresno City 76-72 on Jan. 21 during the first round of conference play, are seeking their second straight CVC title and a sixth overall under Alvarado. They capture the title outright with a win over the Rams.
"It should be an exciting game," Alvarado said. "Having won over there guarantees us of a conference title, and we know they will be coming in ready for a split.
"We have to focus and prepare as if it's a playoff type game. Hopefully we can be as healthy and ready as possible."
Against Taft, Maria Dias (Lisbon, Portugal) and Taylor Roth (Sanger High) each scored three points during Sequoias' 10-0, game-opening run.
Alana Roberts (Sierra Pacific-Hanford) delivered eight points in the first quarter to help the Giants race out to a 21-7 advantage.
Sequoias limited Taft (4-22, 2-8) to three field goals in the second half while outscoring the Cougars 47-9.
The Giants lead got as big as 60 points (87-27) on a layup by Camila Barreno (Ambato, Ecuador) with 56 seconds left in the game.
Dias had her best game of the season for Sequoias, finishing with 20 points, 21 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.
Roberts also had a double-double for the Giants with 14 points and 10 rebounds, to go along with four steals, an assist and a block.
Barreno had 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and a team-leading six of Sequoias' 17 steals. The Giants forced 28 Taft turnovers.
Sequoias also received 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal from Noura Aboutaleb (Charlotte, N.C.); 11 points, nine rebounds and an assist from Roth; eight points, eight rebounds, four assists and a block from Geizzle Jones (Bullard-Fresno); and seven points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists from Maci Chavez (Kingsburg).
Hannan Kearnan (Redwood) and Tiana Holland (Washington Union-Easton) did not play for the Giants. Kearnan was sidelined because of illness, while Holland was resting a knee injury. Both are expected to return for the Fresno City game.
Sequoias will close the regular season at 5 p.m. Feb. 17 by hosting Reedley (5-20, 2-7).
The Northern California Regional playoffs are expected to begin Feb. 22.
The Giants will be looking to reach the state Final Eight for the sixth time in the past eight championship seasons.
Sequoias made it to the state semifinals last season, losing 69-53 to eventual champion Sierra. The only state championship in program history came in 1987.