College of the Sequoias women's basketball team provided coach Ray Alvarado a milestone victory while setting up a showdown for the Central Valley Conference championship.

The California Community College Sports Information Association state No. 6-ranked Giants scored the game's first 10 points and never looked back en route to an 87-27 CVC thumping of Taft on Feb. 10 at Porter Field House.

It was the 300th victory of Alvarado's 15 seasons as a community college women's basketball coach. Alvarado is 258-101 in 13 seasons at Sequoias. He also went 42-27 in two seasons at Fresno City from 2005-2006 through 2006-2007.

Tags

Recommended for you