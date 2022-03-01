The Corcoran High School Panthers girls basketball team completed a dominant run in the CIF Central Section Division IV Playoffs with a 56-26 victory over No. 14 seed Madera High on Feb. 25 in Corcoran.
The No. 1 seed Panthers (25-3) were led by Aaliyah Thompson who finished the game with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Trinity Ferro added 10 points and Riley Roux ended the game with seven points.
Corcoran earned the No. 8 seed in Division IV Southern Regional the CIF State Girls Basketball Championships and will host No. 9 seed Temple City (21-8) in the first round on Tuesday, March 1 in Corcoran. A win and the Panthers would advance to the second round against the winner of the game between No. 1 seed in the Southern Regional Yucca Valley and No. 16 seed Garfield. The second round would be played Thursday, March 3.
Corcoran opened the playoffs with a 63-28 win over No. 16 seed Mendota High. Thompson had 24 points and 20 rebounds. Ferro added 14 points, six rebounds and had five assists.
They then defeated No. 9 seed Kingsburg High School 73-67. Thompson had another dominant performance racking up 29 points and grabbing 23 rebounds. Mia Hernandez and Emilee Santos each finished with 13 points.
In the semifinals, Corcoran defeated No. 4 seed Coalinga High 88-50. Thompson had 33 points and 16 rebounds. Ferro ended with 25 points and seven assists, while Santos had 16 points. Gabriella Avila added nine points, six rebounds and six assists.
Golden Bears finish runner-up in Division II
The No. 4 Sierra Pacific girls basketball team fell to No. 1 seed Porterville 56-42 in the Division II Championship game on Feb. 25 in the Porterville.
The Golden Bears earned the No. 13 seed in the Southern Regional of the Division III State Championships and will travel to No. 4 seed Palisades on March 1. A win and the Golden Bears would advance to play the winner of the game between No. 5 seed Scripps Ranch and No. 12 seed Hart.
Sierra Pacific boys soccer finish runner-up in Division V playoffs
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears boys soccer team fell to the No. 1 seed Granite Hills High 2-1 on Feb. 25 in the championship of the Division V playoffs. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime. Granite Hills scored the lone goal in the second half to earn the win.