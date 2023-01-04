javohngarcia1.jpg
Buy Now

The COS Giants' Javohn Garcia drives to the basket in this undated photograph. 

 
 
 Norma Foster/COS Athletics

As conference play kicks off in eight of California's 13 community college men's basketball leagues on Jan. 4, the state's marquee attraction is set for College of the Sequoias' Porter Field House.

That is where the Giants, ranked No. 9 in the state by the California Community College Men's Basketball Coaches Association, will play host to No. 4 Columbia to launch the Central Valley Conference season.

No other matchup among 35 games around the state features two teams ranked among the Top 10.

Recommended for you