College of the Sequoias produced four gold medalists — two men and two women — during the California Community College Athletic Association's Northern California Track and Field Championships on May 14.

Justyce Kahuanahana won the 110-meter hurdles and Shane Bagley captured the pole vault for the Giants' men, while Ejaiya Burton placed first in the 400 and Ivy Miller was first in the 400 hurdles for the women to highlight Sequoias' individual performances during the meet held May 12-13 at Yuba College.

All four, as well as nine other Giants, have qualified to compete in the CCCAA State Championships scheduled for May 19-20 at Modesto Junior College.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you