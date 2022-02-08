Entering her second season as a member of the Boise State Broncos softball team, Clarissa Moreno is eager to get back on the field. Moreno is ready to contribute to a Broncos team in the 2022 that is under new leadership.
“This season I am looking forward to competing with my team and making new memories on and off the field,” Moreno said. “With the new coaching staff, I am excited to see what this team can do.”
The Broncos open the season on Thursday, Feb.10 when they travel to Riverside to play the University of California, Riverside. The Broncos finished 20-25 overall and went 11-13 in Mountain West Conference play in 2021.
Moreno, who is entering her sophomore season, played in 28 games last season for the Broncos, mostly in a pinch-runner role. She scored six runs and had four stolen bases. She said that she has a better feel of the game entering the Broncos new slate.
“Since last season I feel like I have had overall much more confidence in myself on the field. It shows especially in my offense when I am in the box, I have a plan for my at bat,” Moreno said. “Defensively I know to communicate more well with my teammates and get the job done.”
The Selma native worked hard during the offseason to be prepared for the upcoming year.
“I got a lot of work in with my hitting coach, Ralph Herrera, where we went over my swing and just had a lot of reps,” Moreno said. “I also trained with my new trainer, Kaela Young, in the off season to make sure my body was physically ready for what the season has to offer me.”
Moreno is looking forward to contributing to the team in anyway that she can, while also hoping to be a leader for the infield.
“Yes, this season I am very excited and mentally I know what to expect since this is my second year competing,” Moreno said. “This season I hope to bring to the team lots of energy and a leader on the infield.”
Moreno is a 2020 graduate of Selma High School where she was a four-year starter for the Bears softball team. She was a First-Team All-Central Sequoia League selection in 2019. As a member of the Selma High Bears, Moreno helped lead the Bears to two straight Central Section Championships in 2017 and 2018.
She also played two other sports at Selma High, basketball, and Volleyball, playing for Section Championships in both. On the hardwood, Moreno was part of a historic Selma girls basketball team that won its first Central Section championship in program history in 2019. Moreno was a 2018-19 CSL First Team selection after averaging 11.0 points 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game against league opponents.
