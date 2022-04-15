The CIF Central Section recently announced the student-athletes who have been chosen as annual Scholar-Athlete award winners with many locals being recognized.
A total of 38 students were recognized excelling in the classroom, on the playing field and with their community service. Students, selected by their respective leagues, will be awarded at least $500 in scholarship funds. A top male and top female will receive $1,000 each, to be announced at the awards dinner on Monday, May 2.
Sierra Pacific High School’s Ryan Cronk (East Sequoia League) and Lemoore High School’s Dylan McDonald (West Yosemite League) and Kingsburg High School’s Chase Dias (Central Sequoia League) were three of the student-athletes honored.
Kingsburg High School’s Kira Wilson (Central Sequoia League) was the lone female student-athlete recognized from The Sentinel’s coverage area.
Cronk played three years of varsity baseball, two years of varsity football and a year of varsity water polo for the Golden Bears. He was the East Sequoia League baseball MVP as a junior, going 6-0 on the mound with 105 strikeouts in 43 innings, allowing just eight runs. At school, Ryan was a member of the Associated Student Body and Finance Academy, taking honors and dual-enrollment college courses and carrying a 3.7 GPA. In addition to working at a coffee shop, he served as a children’s ministry worker at Koinonia Christian Fellowship and volunteered at local elementary, middle school and Sierra Pacific High booster events. Ryan plans to major in business finance and play baseball at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria.
McDonald was a four-year varsity wrestler and three-year varsity football player for the Tigers. On the mat, he qualified twice for the state meet, a three-time Division I medalist and three-time all-league first-team selection. He has many wrestling accomplishments, including being a Fargo National qualifier twice, a junior Greco state champion in 2019 and two-time Western States placer. Dylan is a member of Future Farmers of America and the California Scholarship Federation. Dylan coached youth wrestling for four years, football for two and soccer for one. He is a certified official with USA Wrestling. He has helped collect goods for food, coat and toy drives, distributed care packages and assisted the Lemoore Police Activities League. With a 3.55 GPA, he has already earned an associate degree in history from West Hills College. Dylan plans to wrestle and study history education at Minot University in North Dakota. He wants to pursue a master’s degree in administration.
Dias was on the Vikings varsity football, soccer and track and field teams. The linebacker earned all-league first-team honors in football. He was the Vikings’ Most Improved Player in soccer. He worked volunteer hours at a local almond orchard, with the Fellowship of Christin Athletes and was a member of the Kingsburg High Link Crew. He served as Associated Student Body president this year. Chase was enrolled in honors and dual enrollment classes in which he achieved a 4.11 GPA. He plans to study political science and play football at Fresno City College this fall.
Wilson is a three-year varsity soccer player and swimmer and a two-year varsity water polo player. She was on two Central Sequoia League and Section championship soccer teams, a league champion swim team and was an academic all-league team member in soccer and swimming. Kira played multiple wind instruments in Kingsburg’s concert, jazz and marching bands, the latter of which she served two years as drum major and served on Band Council. While maintaining a 4.24 GPA, Kira was the Key Club vice president, ASB junior class president and senior treasurer. She was involved in Green Club, Link Crew and the mock trial team. She volunteered more than 100 hours as a volunteer swim coach and spent more than 60 hours volunteering with Japanese culture summer camp Medaka no Gakko in Palo Alto. Kira plans to study psychology at Cornell University.
Students must have participated in at least one varsity sport, displayed good citizenship via school and volunteer activities and carried a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average. Each student also submitted an essay and two letters of recommendation. Additionally, their applications show many student athletes have been heavily involved in honors classes, extracurricular activities, held jobs and helped their families.