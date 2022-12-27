Image1.jpg

 Contributed

Central Valley Fuego FC announced this week that the club has signed 2022 USL League One All-league First Team center midfielder José Carrera-García ahead of their upcoming 2023 season. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

Born in Puebla, Mexico, Carrera- García joins Fuego FC after two successful stints with fellow League One side the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. Within both seasons he recorded a total of 71 appearances, four goals, eleven assists, 39 clearances, 61 tackles and 76 interceptions.

He had an integral role with the Red Wolves’ 15 unbeaten streak in 2021 and leading them to their first run at the playoff semi-finals. In 2022, he had another go at the playoffs and reached the championship final. The Red Wolves would ultimately fall to South Georgia Tormenta FC.

