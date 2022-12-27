Central Valley Fuego FC announced this week that the club has signed 2022 USL League One All-league First Team center midfielder José Carrera-García ahead of their upcoming 2023 season. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.
Born in Puebla, Mexico, Carrera- García joins Fuego FC after two successful stints with fellow League One side the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. Within both seasons he recorded a total of 71 appearances, four goals, eleven assists, 39 clearances, 61 tackles and 76 interceptions.
He had an integral role with the Red Wolves’ 15 unbeaten streak in 2021 and leading them to their first run at the playoff semi-finals. In 2022, he had another go at the playoffs and reached the championship final. The Red Wolves would ultimately fall to South Georgia Tormenta FC.
“I am very excited to welcome José to Central Valley Fuego FC. He’s a quality player and quality person,” said Head Coach Martín Vásquez. “José’s leadership and contributions will make everyone better. Our fans are going to enjoy watching him play.”
The 27-year-old has garnered League One accolades for an impressive 2022 season including being named All-League First Team and earning Team of the Week three times during the regular season. He ranked first in league passes with 1,976, second in assists with nine and in chances created recording 61.
“I’m beyond excited to be a part of the Fuego family and can’t wait to get started. I want to thank the entire staff and ownership for believing in me and bringing me aboard,” said José Carrera- García. “I am looking forward to helping the team make the playoffs and bringing a championship to the city of Fresno.”
Carrera- García made his professional debut with Liga de Expansión MX Celaya FC in 2018. He made his first USL appearance for Championship side the Las Vegas Lights FC in 2020. Collegiately, he competed with UC Berkeley men’s soccer team starting in 70 matches between 2013- 2017. He is a youth product of Sporting California USA (Arsenal FC).