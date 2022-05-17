Beginning this fall, a new league will begin play in the Central Section.
The Tri-County Conference is made up of the following ten schools from Tulare, Kings and Fresno counties.
Those ten schools in alphabetical order are Central Valley Christian (CVC), Exeter (EUHS), Hanford West (HWHS), Immanuel (IHS), Kingsburg (KHS), Kerman (KerHS), Reedley (RHS), Selma (SHS), Sierra Pacific (SPHS), and Washington Union (WUHS).
Here’s where things get interesting. For bracketed team sports, the conference will be broken up into two leagues, depending upon how teams finish the prior year. Max Preps will be used for the rankings. As a result, leagues will be changed each year, with the exception of football which has a two-year cycle.
The top five teens in the conference will be in the Kings Canyon league. The bottom change in a conference will be in the Sequoia league. Each league will have their own champion, as well as all as all-league players. To avoid having bye weeks during league, sometimes, teams will play within the conference but those games will not count toward league standings.
For most individual sports, the conference will be broken into leagues based on geographic location, north and south, to limit travel time.
Following is the planned league breakdown although there could be revisions in baseball and softball.
FALL SPORTS
CROSS COUNTRY
This sport will be broken up into leagues based on geographic location.
North League: Immanuel, Kerman, Reedley, Selma and Washington Union.
South League: CVC, Exeter, Hanford West, Reedley and Sierra Pacific.
FOOTBALL
Leagues were set before final rankings were determined.
Kings Canyon League: CVC, Kingsburg, Washington Union, Selma and Kerman.
Sequoia League:Reedley, Exeter, Immanuel, Hanford West, and Sierra Pacific.
GIRLS TENNIS
Kings Canyon League: Reedley, CVC, Kerman, Immanuel and Sierra Pacific.
Sequoia League: Kingsburg, Exeter, Washington Union, Selma and Hanford West.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Kings Canyon League: CVC, Exeter, Kerman, Kingsburg and Sierra Pacific.
Sequoia League: Immanuel, Hanford West, Reedley, Selma and Washington Union.
GOLF
This sport will be broken up into leagues based on geographical location.
North League: Immanuel, Kerman, Reedley, Selma and Washington Union.
South League: CVC, Exeter, Hanford West, Kingsburg and Sierra Pacific.
WATER POLO
Because only seven schools in the TCC have water polo programs, Granite Hills and Strathmore will be joining the TCC for water polo only. The sport will have a conference championship and will not be broken up into two leagues
BOYS
Kingsburg, Reedley, Strathmore, Hanford West, Sierra Pacific, Selma, Exeter, Granite Hills and Kerman.
GIRLS
Reedley, Selma, Kingsburg, Exeter, Strathmore, Sierra Pacific, Hanford West, Kerman and Granite Hills.
WINTER SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kings Canyon League: Kingsburg, Sierra Pacific, Hanford West, Selma and Immanuel.
Sequoia League: Washington Union, Kerman, CVC, Reedley and Exeter.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kings Canyon League: Sierra Pacific, Selma, Hanford West, Kerman and Kingsburg.
Sequoia League: Reedley, Washington Union, Immanuel, CVC and Exeter.
BOYS SOCCER
Kings Canyon League: Reedley, Kerman, Sierra Pacific, Selma and Washington Union.
Sequoia League: Exeter, Hanford West, Kingsburg, CVC and Immanuel.
GIRLS SOCCER
Kings Canyon League: Kerman, Exeter, Kingsburg, Sierra Pacific and CVC.
Sequoia League: Washington Union, Selma, Reedley, Hanford West and Immanuel.
WRESTLING
Wrestling will also have a conference championship and will not be broken into two leagues.
Exeter, Hanford West, Immanuel, Kerman, Kingsburg, Reedley, Selma, Sierra Pacific and Washington Union.
SPRING SPORTS
BASEBALL
Kings Canyon League: Kerman, Kingsburg, Reedley, Sierra Pacific and Washington Union.
Sequoia League: CVC, Hanford West, Immanuel, Exeter and Selma.
BOYS TENNIS
Kings Canyon League: Reedley, Sierra Pacific, Kingsburg, CVC and Immanuel.
Sequoia League: Kerman, Selma, Hanford West, Exeter and Washington Union.
SOFTBALL
Kings Canyon League: Selma, Kingsburg, Reedley, Kerman and Sierra Pacific.
Sequoia League: Washington Union, Immanuel, Hanford West, CVC and Exeter.
SWIM/DIVE
This sport will be broken into leagues based on geographical location.
North League: Immanuel, Kerman, Reedley, Selma and Washington Union.
South League: Exeter, CVC, Hanford West, Kingsburg and Sierra Pacific.
TRACK AND FIELD
This sport will be broken into leagues based on geographical location.
North League: Immanuel, Kerman, Reedley, Selma and Washington Union.
South League: Exeter, CVC, Hanford West, Kingsburg and Sierra Pacific.