After a successful youth camp in 2022, Hanford High Bullpups head coach Cannon Sanchez will host the second annual Cannon Sanchez Youth Football Camp on Saturday, June 3.
 
"The first year was such a success, we had a little over 200 campers from all ages and that was much more than anticipated," Sanchez said. "It was great to see all the campers leave with a huge grin on their face as they were able to meet JuJu (Hughes) and get great instruction by some our past and current Hanford High alumni who have all played at a high level."

Recommended for you