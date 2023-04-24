After a successful youth camp in 2022, Hanford High Bullpups head coach Cannon Sanchez will host the second annual Cannon Sanchez Youth Football Camp on Saturday, June 3.
"The first year was such a success, we had a little over 200 campers from all ages and that was much more than anticipated," Sanchez said. "It was great to see all the campers leave with a huge grin on their face as they were able to meet JuJu (Hughes) and get great instruction by some our past and current Hanford High alumni who have all played at a high level."
The camp is for youth from kindergarten through eighth grade and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kensington Practice Field at Hanford High School. Cost is $45 per child.
"The camp is all about community. We are so blessed to have so much support and alumni that give back and it all starts with our youth," Sanchez said. "It’s great to have those guys come back and give so much."
All participants in the camp will receive a camp T-shirt, lunch and great instruction of football fundamentals.
Former Hanford High standout and current Arizona Cardinal Juju Hughes will be in attendance as the guest speaker.
“I just want them to have the confidence that hard work can get you anywhere. You come from a small town a lot of these kids don’t see things like this to often,” Hughes said at last year's event. “Just show them that it is possible, and the hard work can take you anywhere.”
The following is a list of other guest coaches who will be assisting at the camp.
- John Clark (Colorado State)
- Mason Brosseau (Sac State)
- DJ Maciel (Sac State)
- Brayden Sanchez (Nevada)
- Tyler Mello (Fresno State)
- Cougar Williams ( Nebraska-Karney)
- Ryan Johnson (San Jose State)
- Hayden Pulis (Fresno State)