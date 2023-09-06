College of the Sequoias treated an estimated crowd of 1,850 at its new campus facility to bonus football.

Butte College, however, spoiled the debut of Sequoias Stadium.

Christian Vaugh broke loose for a tackle-breaking, 19-yard touchdown run on the second possession of overtime that lifted the state No. 9/No. 10-ranked Roadrunners to a 23-17 season-opening victory over Sequoias on Sept. 2.

