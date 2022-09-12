bullpups
Hanford players exploded out of the inflatable Bullpup to start the game against the Frontier Titans of Bakersfield.

The Hanford High Bullpups had to play to the very last second to earn their fourth win of the season over the Frontier Titans on Sept. 9 in Hanford. The Titans had an opportunity to win the game with a last second field goal but missed, giving the Bullpups a 49-47 victory.

Hanford High remains undefeated with a perfect 4-0 record. Coach Cannon Sanchez said that he was happy with the win.

“Another win against a great program. It was definitely our worst brand of football that we have played this season. But if on our worst day we can come out with a win, we’ll take it.,” Sanchez said. “We needed to face some adversity. That was the first adversity we’ve seen this season. Our guys know there’s a lot of work to do.”

Hanford High’s Jonathan Bennett dives to make a tackle on Frontier High’s Kai Rodriguez in the first quarter. 
Hanford High’s Donavan Smith races for the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Hanford High’s Albert Richardson rushes for a long gain in the second quarter of the game Friday. 
Students wore construction hard hats as part of the “Under Construction, Building Champions” theme of the evening. 
Flanked by Athletic Director Bo Hill and Hanford High Principal Dr. Eric Evens, former football coach Josh Young receives a plaque Friday honoring him and his 99 wins, the most in school history.

