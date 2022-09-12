The Hanford High Bullpups had to play to the very last second to earn their fourth win of the season over the Frontier Titans on Sept. 9 in Hanford. The Titans had an opportunity to win the game with a last second field goal but missed, giving the Bullpups a 49-47 victory.
Hanford High remains undefeated with a perfect 4-0 record. Coach Cannon Sanchez said that he was happy with the win.
“Another win against a great program. It was definitely our worst brand of football that we have played this season. But if on our worst day we can come out with a win, we’ll take it.,” Sanchez said. “We needed to face some adversity. That was the first adversity we’ve seen this season. Our guys know there’s a lot of work to do.”
Hanford will return to the field on Friday, Sept. 16 hosting Redwood High School.
“Huge game of the year coming up against Redwood. We played our worst brand of football against them last year and our looking to put it all together next Friday night,” Sanchez said.
The Bullpups were led by Kourdey Glass who had 191 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while sophomore quarterback Daniel Gomez, making his first start, had 229 yards passing. Donovan Smith had over 100 yards receiving while D’Artagnion Martin and Brak Hill had solid games on defense.
Hanford took an early lead in the game after a 5-yard rushing touchdown from Glass. The extra point was missed, and Hanford led 6-0 early in the game. Frontier responded and took a 7-6 lead midway through the first quarter.
The Bullpups responded scoring two touchdowns late in the first quarter to take a 21-7 lead after the first quarter of play. Gomez and Smith connected on a 54-yard touchdown pass which was followed by a 4-yard rushing touchdown by Albert Richardson.
Hanford extended the lead to 28-7 with seven minutes left in the first half when Richardson ran in his second touchdown of the game.
After Frontier scored a touchdown to cut the Hanford lead to 28-14, Glass ran in his second touchdown of the game scoring on a 61-yard touchdown run with two minutes to go in the first half to give Hanford the 35-14 lead.
The Titans didn’t go away scoring twice early in the third quarter to cut the Bullpups lead to 35-28 with five minutes left in the third quarter. Richardson added his third touchdown of the game to make it
41-28 with four minutes to go in the third quarter.
The Titans scored the next two times to tie the game at 41-41 earl yin the fourth quarter. Richardson scored again with ten minutes left in the game as Hanford retook the lead at 49-41 after a successful two-point conversion attempt.
Frontier scored late in the game with under a minute left but failed on the two-point conversion.