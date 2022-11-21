The Hanford Bullpups season came to an end on Nov. 18 after falling to the No. 1 seed Central Valley Christian Cavaliers 50-41 in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs.
The No. 4 seed Bullpups fell behind 16-0 after the first quarter of play and battled hard but were unable to overcome the early deficit.
“They were a physical team. We dug ourselves a hole and we weren’t able to get out of it,” said Cannon Sanchez, Hanford High head coach. “It’s always unfortunate to finish the season on a loss. I’m proud of the guys fight and making it this far. This group has continued to raise the bar for Hanford High Football.”
Down 16-0 early in the second quarter, Hanford got on the board when Erik Lamb ran in a 3-yard touchdown that cut the CVC lead to 16-7. Cayden Muir connected with Kourdey Glass on an 18-yard touchdown pass later in the second quarter to make it 16-14.
The Cavaliers added the next two touchdowns to extend their lead to 29-14 with two minutes left in the first half. The Bullpups responded in the final minute of the second quarter on a 67-yard touchdown pass from Muir to JC Turner that cut the CVC lead to 29-20 at halftime.
Hanford’s Donavan Smith intercepted a CVC pass and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown that cut the CVC lead to 29-27 with 10 minutes left in the third quarter. CVC scored the next two touchdowns to extend the lead to 43-27 after three quarters of play.
They would eventually take a 50-27 lead early in the fourth quarter, before Hanford scored the final two touchdowns. Glass scored on a 40-yard and 5-yard touchdown runs.
Hanford ends the season with a 9-4 overall record. CVC has yet to lose a game this season and are a perfect 12-0. They will host No. 3 seed Lemoore High School on Friday, Nov. 25 in Visalia for the Division II Championship.
Coach Sanchez said that while the season ending is always hard, it will be harder to say goodbye to seniors on the team who played in their final game.
“We’re excited for the future, we have some young guys that have contributed to the program very early and can’t wait to see how they develop. But for the Seniors, this one hurts they have been through so much in their high school careers these past four years,” Sanchez said. “I’m so proud to have coached these guys for so long under the strangest circumstances and truly watch them grow into phenomenal competitors, athletes and most importantly brilliant young men. It will be hard to imagine Hanford high football without some of these guys, I love them all.”
Bullpups girls hoops open season with win
The Hanford High Bullpups girls basketball team opened the 2022 season with a 70-34 win over Arvin High School on Nov. 15 in Arvin. They then fell to West High School (Bakersfield) 39-34 on Nov. 17 to fall to 1-1 on the season.
In their win over Arvin on Nov. 15, Kenyah Stubbs led the Bullpups with 33 points, five rebounds and 10 steals. Ana Sofia Quezada finished the game with 15 points, while Keoni Stubbs added 11 points, six rebounds and eight steals. Jaaylah Capers had seven points and Nevaeh Lockett had four points and finished with a team high 12 rebounds, she also had seven steals.
The Bullpups played Mira Monte High School on Nov. 18 and Frontier High School on Nov. 19.
They will host Porterville High School on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Hanford.
Hanford High boys basketball
The Hanford High boys basketball team opened are 3-0 on the young season following victories over Minarets High on Nov. 17th, Sierra Pacific High School on Nov. 18th and Kerman High School on Nov. 19th. The Bullpups will be back on the court on Tuesday, November 22nd against Porterville High School in Porterville.
The Bullpups opened the season with an 89-31 win over Minarets High School. No stats were available for the win. They then beat Sierra Pacific High School 51-43 and Porterville 63-43. No stats were available for either game.
The Hanford Bullpups boys soccer team is now 2-1 on the young season following a 2-1 in over Kingsburg High School on Nov. 17 in Hanford. Alan Enriquez had a goal for the Bullpups. They were coming off a 2-1 win over Porterville High School on Nov. 15 in Hanford. Enriquez and Miguel Saenz each had a goal in the win. Carlos Perez added five saves in goal.
Hanford played Hanford West High School on Nov. 21, no score was available at presstime. They will play Sunnyside High School on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Hanford.
Led by Jaya Laird who had three goals, the Hanford High Bullpups girls soccer team opened their 2022 season with a 3-0 win over Selma High School on Nov. 16th in Selma. Madison Lujan added two saves, while Gabriella Hampton had two assists. Evelyn Bettencourt had one assist.
Hanford played Hanford West High School on Nov. 21, no score was available at presstime. They will then play Porterville High School on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Porterville.