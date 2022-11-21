The Hanford Bullpups season came to an end on Nov. 18 after falling to the No. 1 seed Central Valley Christian Cavaliers 50-41 in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs.

The No. 4 seed Bullpups fell behind 16-0 after the first quarter of play and battled hard but were unable to overcome the early deficit.

“They were a physical team. We dug ourselves a hole and we weren’t able to get out of it,” said Cannon Sanchez, Hanford High head coach. “It’s always unfortunate to finish the season on a loss. I’m proud of the guys fight and making it this far. This group has continued to raise the bar for Hanford High Football.”

