The Hanford High Bullpups offense kept rolling on Aug. 26 in a 66-21 win over the Buhach Colony Thunder in Atwater.

The Bullpups led 22-7 at halftime and scored 30 points in the third quarter to take control and earn their second victory of the season.

“Always great to get a road win against an opponent that you haven’t faced before,” said Cannon Sanchez, Hanford High head coach. “But there is still so much to work on.”

