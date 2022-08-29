The Hanford High Bullpups offense kept rolling on Aug. 26 in a 66-21 win over the Buhach Colony Thunder in Atwater.
The Bullpups led 22-7 at halftime and scored 30 points in the third quarter to take control and earn their second victory of the season.
“Always great to get a road win against an opponent that you haven’t faced before,” said Cannon Sanchez, Hanford High head coach. “But there is still so much to work on.”
Hanford jumped out to a 14-0 lead and then never looked back.
“D’Artagnion Martin and Brak Hill had fantastic defensive games sticking their nose in every stop,” Sanchez said. “Kourdey Glass and Albert Richardson had great days on the ground along with Muir using his legs.”
Coach Sanchez also says that while he is happy how the team has played during the first two games of the season, he knows that there is still so much potential left.
“I don’t think we’re even close to what we are capable of. We’re excited to finally be home this coming week and are just trying to put a full game together with all three phases doing their job,” Sanchez said. “Facing adversity with a grittier mindset. Great teams conquer when adversity strikes.”
The Lemoore High School Tigers moved to 2-0 on the young season following a 56-35 win over Washington Union High School on Aug. 25 in Easton. The Tigers will now host the Clovis West Golden Eagles on Friday, Sept. 2 in an early season battle between two top teams in the Central Valley.
Lemoore held a 7-0 lead after the first quarter of play and held a 35-19 halftime lead and rolled to the victory.
Golden Bears start season 2-0
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears earned their second win of the season on Aug. 26 after defeating Hoover High School 32-13 in Fresno.
Marquis Harris, Damian Villa and Nathanael DeMatto each had one rushing touchdown in the game. Villa also had one receiving touchdown in the game. Landon McKee threw for one touchdown.
Huskies fall to Strathmore
The Hanford West Huskies football team fell to the Strathmore Spartans 46-20 on Aug. 25. The Huskies will hold their home-opener on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Corcoran High School.
Corcoran is currently 1-0 on the season and are coming off a 27-13 win over Fowler High School on August 19.