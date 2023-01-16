The Hanford High Bullpups boys basketball team currently is 2-0 in the West Yosemite League after wins over Dinuba High and Tulare Union.

The Bullpups opened WYL play with an impressive 68-49 win over Dinuba High on Jan. 10 in Hanford. Dinuba was 17-1 overall entering the contest. Jared Pimental led the Bullpups with 17 points. Jordan Collins added 12 points, while Kenny Blevins had 10. Anthony Perryman had 8 rebounds, 9 assists and 6 steals.
 

