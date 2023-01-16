The Hanford High Bullpups boys basketball team currently is 2-0 in the West Yosemite League after wins over Dinuba High and Tulare Union.
The Bullpups opened WYL play with an impressive 68-49 win over Dinuba High on Jan. 10 in Hanford. Dinuba was 17-1 overall entering the contest. Jared Pimental led the Bullpups with 17 points. Jordan Collins added 12 points, while Kenny Blevins had 10. Anthony Perryman had 8 rebounds, 9 assists and 6 steals.
The Bullpups then defeated Tulare Union 60-57 on Jan. 12 in Tulare. Fray Villalta and Pimental led the Bullpups each scoring 12 points. Donavan Smith added 11 points.
Hanford High then fell to Stockdale High 69-47 on a non-league matchup at the Edison MLK Showcase on Jan. 14 in Fresno.
The Bullpups return to WYL play on Wednesday, Jan. 18 against Tulare Western in Tulare. They then host Mission Oak High on Friday, Jan. 20.
The Hanford High girls basketball team is also 2-0 in the WYL after a 39-30 win over Dinuba on Jan. 10 and a 55-51 win over Tulare Union on Jan. 12. No stats were available.
The Bullpups return to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 17 against Mission Oak in Tulare. They then play Tulare Western on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Hanford and Sierra Pacific on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Sierra Pacific High School.