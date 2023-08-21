The Hanford High Bullpups opened their 2023 season with a resounding 71-7 victory over Bullard High on Aug. 18 at the Neighbor Bowl in Hanford. 

"I thought our guys came ready to play right from the Kickoff," said Cannon Sanchez, Hanford High head coach. 

Hanford returns to the field Saturday, Aug. 26 against Buhach Colony at the Neighbor Bowl in Hanford. 

