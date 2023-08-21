The Hanford High Bullpups opened their 2023 season with a resounding 71-7 victory over Bullard High on Aug. 18 at the Neighbor Bowl in Hanford.
"I thought our guys came ready to play right from the Kickoff," said Cannon Sanchez, Hanford High head coach.
Hanford returns to the field Saturday, Aug. 26 against Buhach Colony at the Neighbor Bowl in Hanford.
The Bullpups opened the scoring early in the game when quarterback Daniel Gomez connected with Kourdey Glass on a 45-yard touchdown pass. Glass added a 10-yard touchdown run later in the first to extend the lead to 16-0 after a two-point conversion.
Gomez ended the game 18-for-24 for 400 yards and three touchdowns passes. He also had 10 rushes for 51 yards and two touchdowns.
Anthony Richardson added a five-yard touchdown run later in the first quarter to give Hanford a 24-0 lead after one quarter of play. He added his second touchdown of the game with 8:53 left in the first half that increased the lead to 31-0.
Jordan Black finished the game with five receptions for 157 yards and one touchdown.
Hanford's defense also forced five turnovers.
"Daniel Gomez had an awesome night! Loved the way Kourdey, Albert and JC Turner played," Sanchez said. "Jordan Black had a monster game as well!"
Sanchez said that he is happy with the win but still sees room for improvement going forward.
"This is a young group, I think they’re hungry to keep this thing rolling," Sanchez said. "The score doesn’t represent all the things we still need to clean up."
Hanford West football
The Hanford West Huskies season opener against Woodlake High School on Saturday, Aug. 19, was canceled due to weather in the area.
The Huskies will host Strathmore High on Friday, Aug. 25.
Hanford West Volleyball
The Hanford West Huskies volleyball team opened the 2023 season with a 3-1 win over Corcoran High School on Aug. 14 in Hanford. Set scores were 25-22, 25-20, 21-25 and 25-16.
Jadah Noel had eight kills to lead the way for the Huskies. Julianna Villasenor added six kills, while Laura Muwaswes added 16 digs and six assists.
The Huskies then fell 3-0 to the Hanford High Bullpups on Aug. 16. Set scores for Hanford’s were 25-21, 25-23, and 25-15.
Hanford High was led by Arris Fellhauer who had seven kills. Brinley Smith added six kills, while Alexis Linen had 11 digs. Hanford West was led by Villasenor who had six kills.
Hanford High then defeated Sierra Pacific 3-0 on Aug. 19 to move to 2-0 on the season. Set scores were 25-20, 25-15, and 25-15.
The Bullpups will play Sanger West High School on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in Hanford. Hanford West played Dinuba High School on Aug. 21. No score was available at presstime. They then will play Tulare Union on Thursday, Aug. 24 in Tulare.