The Hanford High Bullpups boys basketball team improved to 4-0 in the West Yosemite League following a 63-57 over Tulare Western on Jan. 18 in Tulare. They then earned a 59-41 win over Mission Oak High on Jan. 20 in Hanford.
Hanford improves to 11-9 overall and 4-0 in WYL. They will host Lemoore on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in a battle for first place. Both teams are undefeated in league and Lemoore is 14-6 overall.
Lemoore is coming off a 67-53 win over Tulare Western on Jan. 20.
In the Bullpups win over Tulare Western, Fray Villalta led the way for the Bullpups with 24 points and 14 rebounds. Jared Pimental added 13 points, while Donavan Smith had 10.
Hanford then defeated Mission Oak on Jan. 20 in Hanford. Villalta led the way for Hanford with 17 points.
The Hanford High girls basketball team fell to the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears 76-52 on Jan. 21 in the Central Valley Showcase hosted by Sierra Pacific.
The Bullpups are 9-12 overall and 3-1 in the WYL after an 60-48 loss to Mission Oak High on Jan. 17 in Tulare and an 62-33 win over Tulare Western on Jan. 18 in Hanford. No stats were available for the games.
Hanford returns to WYL play on Tuesday, Jan. 24 against Lemoore High School in Lemoore.
The Hanford High girls soccer team is 8-8-1 overall and 2-2 in the WYL following a 2-1 loss to Mission Oak on Jan. 20 in Tulare. The Bullpups will return to the field on Tuesday, Jan. 24 against Lemoore High School in Lemoore.