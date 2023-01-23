The Hanford High Bullpups boys basketball team improved to 4-0 in the West Yosemite League following a 63-57 over Tulare Western on Jan. 18 in Tulare. They then earned a 59-41 win over Mission Oak High on Jan. 20 in Hanford.

Hanford improves to 11-9 overall and 4-0 in WYL. They will host Lemoore on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in a battle for first place. Both teams are undefeated in league and Lemoore is 14-6 overall.

Lemoore is coming off a 67-53 win over Tulare Western on Jan. 20.

