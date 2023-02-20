The Hanford High Bullpups girls basketball all team, the No. 3 seed in the Division III playoffs, opened with a 60-53 win over No. 14 seed West High on February 14 in Hanford.

The Bullpups defeated the No. 6 seed Kerman High Lions 52-41 on Feb. 16 to advance to the semifinals of the Division III playoffs.

Hanford High will now play No. 2 seed Porterville High on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Porterville.

