The Hanford High Bullpups girls basketball all team, the No. 3 seed in the Division III playoffs, opened with a 60-53 win over No. 14 seed West High on February 14 in Hanford.
The Bullpups defeated the No. 6 seed Kerman High Lions 52-41 on Feb. 16 to advance to the semifinals of the Division III playoffs.
Hanford High will now play No. 2 seed Porterville High on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Porterville.
The winner would advance to the Division III Championship game which would be played on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at Selland Arena.
Hanford High boys basketball
The Hanford High boys basketball team season ended after a 58-51 loss to No. 1 seed Sierra High on Feb. 17 in the quarterfinals of the Division III playoffs.
The No. 9 seed Bullpups were coming off a 63-55 win over Mira Monte High on Feb. 15 in the first round of the playoffs.
The Bullpups end the season with a 15-13 overall record.
Hanford High girls soccer
The Hanford High Bullpups girls soccer team advanced to the semifinals of the Division III playoffs after a win over No. 4 seed Santa Ynez High on Feb. 17 in Santa Ynez.
The No. 12 seed Bullpups won in a shootout over Santa Ynez after the game was tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime periods.
The Bullpups were coming off beating No. 5 seed Paso Robles 1-0 on Feb. 15 in the first round of the playoffs.
Hanford will now play No. 1 seed Exeter High on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in Exeter.
The Hanford High boys soccer team's season came to an end on Feb. 14 with a 3-0 loss to Fowler High in the Division V playoffs. The Bullpups finished with a 6-15-3 overall record.
The Hanford High baseball team fell to Sierra Pacific 7-2 in their 2023 season opener on Feb. 14.
Jacob Olaes had two RBIs in the game for the Bullpups.
Hanford High returns to the field on Friday, Feb. 24 against Dos Palos High in Hanford.
The Hanford High softball team fell to 0-2 on the young season following an 11-4 loss to El Diamante High on Feb. 16 in Hanford.
They were coming off a 5-2 opening season loss to Porterville on Feb. 14.
The Bullpups will return to the field on Tuesday, Feb. 21 against Sierra Pacific at Hanford High.