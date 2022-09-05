It was a total team effort for the Hanford High Bullpups in a dominant 58-0 victory over the Golden West High Trailblazers on Sept. 2 in Hanford.
Hanford is 3-0 on the season and have outscored their opponents 165 to 43. They will play Frontier High School on Friday, Sept. 9 in Hanford. Frontier is 3-0 and coming off a 24-20 win over Bullard High School. The Bullpups defeated Bullard High 41-22 in the season opener on Aug. 19.
Hanford was coming off a 66-21 win over Buhach Colony on Aug. 26.
In the win over the Trailblazers, the Bullpups raced out to an early 20-0 lead after the first quarter and led 36-o at halftime and rolled to the win. It was the Bullpups first home game of the season and the start of a five-game homestand for the Bullpups.
“It felt great to finally be at home. Our fans brought out a great atmosphere for our guys,” said Cannon Sanchez, Hanford High head coach. “We’re not where we want to be but we’re getting closer every week.”
Hanford got on the board when Cayden Muir connected with senior receiver Donavan Smith on a 30-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter. Kourdey Glass extended the Hanford lead scoring on a 66-yard touchdown run. Muir connected with sophomore receiver JC Turner on a 72-yard touchdown late in the first quarter to make it 20-0.
Turner ended the game with three catches for 102 yards and the touchdown, while Smith had seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.
After a three-yard touchdown run by Glass, a successful two-point conversion, a touchdown pass from Muir to Brak Hill and another two-point conversion, the Bullpups led 36-0 at halftime.
Muir played only two quarters but went 13-for-19 for 217 yards and three touchdown passes.
Hanford scored two more times in the third quarter, on a six-yard touchdown run from Albert Richardson and a one-yard touchdown run from Daniel Gomez. Each touchdown was followed by a two-point conversion. This gave Hanford a 52-0 lead after three quarters.
Glass ended the game with 10 carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns. Richardson had 14 carries for 116 yards and one touchdown run. Daniel Gomez also had a touchdown run.
Glass scored his third touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter to round out the scoring for the Bullpups. The Bullpups defense posted their first shutout of the season.
“Pitching a shutout against any team is a huge feat,” Sanchez said. “I think our guys did a hell of a job flying to the football.”
D’Artangion Martin led the way for the Bullpups defense with eight tackles. Hill and Derrick Juarez each had six tackles, while Joseph Szalai and Jonathan Bennett finished with five tackles.
Szalai also had one interception.
Coach Sanchez said that his team will be ready for the game against Frontier High School in a game where he said will tell him a lot about his team.
“This will be a huge test for us,” Sanchez said. “We’re going to find out what kind of team we are next Friday.”