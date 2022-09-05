It was a total team effort for the Hanford High Bullpups in a dominant 58-0 victory over the Golden West High Trailblazers on Sept. 2 in Hanford.

Hanford is 3-0 on the season and have outscored their opponents 165 to 43. They will play Frontier High School on Friday, Sept. 9 in Hanford. Frontier is 3-0 and coming off a 24-20 win over Bullard High School. The Bullpups defeated Bullard High 41-22 in the season opener on Aug. 19.

Hanford was coming off a 66-21 win over Buhach Colony on Aug. 26.

Recommended for you