The Hanford High Bullpups football team fell to 4-2 on the season and 0-1 in West Yosemite League play following a 36-30 overtime loss to the Dinuba Emperors on Sept. 30 in Hanford.
The Bullpups fell behind 16-0, before scoring 30 straight points to take a 30-16 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Emperors scored the final 20 points of the game to earn the win.
After the slow start, Cayden Muir, who was returning from injury after missing two the past two games, connected with Kourdey Glass on a 30-yard touchdown pass to cut the Dinuba lead to 16-8 after a successful two-point conversion. That would be the halftime score.
The Bullpups tied the game at 16-16 early in the second quarter after a three-yard touchdown run by Glass and a successful two-point conversion. This would be the score entering the fourth quarter.
Hanford took a 22-16 lead when Muir ran in a touchdown from 53 yards away. Hanford added a three-yard touchdown from Glass and a successful two-point conversion to make it 30-16 with nine minutes left in the game.
Hanford will host Tulare Union High School on Thursday, Oct, 6 in Hanford looking to end a two-game losing streak.
The Hanford High Bullpups volleyball team is currently 13-8 overall and 3-1 in the West Yosemite League.
Hanford is coming off a 3-2 win over Tulare Western on Sept. 26 and a 3-0 win over Mission Oak High School on Sept. 28.
In the win over Tulare Western, Hanford won by set scores of 22-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23 and 15-13. Rikki Adams led Hanford with 21 kills. Arris Fellhauer added 11 kills. Kaleah Harris had 11 blocks, while Hannah Dutre and Andrea Gonzales each had eight blocks.
The Bullpups defeated Mission Oak by set scores of 25-11, 25-22 and 25-22. No stats were available.
The Bullpups will travel to Lemoore High School on Tuesday, Oct. 4. They then will play Dinuba High School on Thursday, Oct. 6 in Dinuba.
Sierra Pacific water polo
The Sierra Pacific boys water polo team are currently 11-8 overall and 5-3 in league play following wins over Hanford West and Selma High.
The Golden Bears defeated Hanford West 15-13 on Sept. 29. Eli Bookout had five goals, while Jack Walker and Josh Rogers each finished with three goals. Jayden Klee had nine saves. Hanford West’s Nicholas Burgos had eight goals in the game. Sawyer Reis and Brendan Terra had two goals apiece. The Golden Bears defeated Selma High host Kingsburg on Tuesday, Oct. 4. They then will play Reedley High School on Thursday, Oct. 6 in Hanford.