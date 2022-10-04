HANFORD HOMECOMING COUPLE.jpeg

Hanford High celebrated its Homecoming by choosing AnaSophia Quezada as it’s queen and Fray Villalta Guevara as it’s king at half time during the game against Dinuba High on Friday evening. Hanford lost the game 36-30 in overtime.

 Nancy Silva/Contributed

The Hanford High Bullpups football team fell to 4-2 on the season and 0-1 in West Yosemite League play following a 36-30 overtime loss to the Dinuba Emperors on Sept. 30 in Hanford.

The Bullpups fell behind 16-0, before scoring 30 straight points to take a 30-16 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Emperors scored the final 20 points of the game to earn the win.

After the slow start, Cayden Muir, who was returning from injury after missing two the past two games, connected with Kourdey Glass on a 30-yard touchdown pass to cut the Dinuba lead to 16-8 after a successful two-point conversion. That would be the halftime score.

