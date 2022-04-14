The Hanford High Bullpups ended play in the Fresno Easter Classic with a 10-0 win over Hoover High School on April 13. The Bullpups finished 1-3 during the tournament held April 11 to April 13 at various locations in Fresno and Clovis.
In the Bullpups victory over Hoover, they took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. They then added two runs in the top of the fourth inning and seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to end the game.
Adrian Perryman, Gabe Magallan and Roman Tamayo each had two RBIs. Chris Clement, Isaac Perez and Zayvien Silvestre each finished the game with one RBI. Tamayo earned the win on the mound.
Hanford was coming off a 3-0 loss to Clovis High School on April 12. They also fell to Frontier High 2-1 on April 11 to open the tournament. They then lost 12-9 to Edison High during the second game of the day on April 11.
In their loss to Frontier, Clement had the lone RBI. Clement also led the way for the Bullpups with three RBIs in the game against Edison. Justin Cerda added two RBIs, while Perez, Tamayo and Perryman each had one.
Hanford returns to West Yosemite League play on Tuesday, April 19 opening a two-game series against Mt. Whitney in Visalia. They then host Mt. Whitney on Thursday, April 21. Hanford is currently tied for first place in the WYL at 5-2 with Redwood High School. Mt. Whitney is one game back at 4-3.
Hanford Softball
The Hanford High softball team went 1-1 at the Clovis Easter Classic. They fell 3-0 to Clovis High School, before defeating Selma High 4-1 on April 11. No stats were available for the games.
The Bullpups return to WYL play on Tuesday, April 19 against Redwood High School in Hanford. They then will host Golden West High on Thursday, April 21.
Sierra Pacific Baseball
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears went 3-1 during the 2022 Selma Greater Kiwanis Classic. The Golden Bears are currently 15-6 overall and 5-0 in the East Sequoia League.
The Golden Bears opened the tournament on April 11 with a 6-5 win over Immanuel High. Ryan Cronk led the way with two RBIs, while Jayce Taylor and Austin Price each had one.
Sierra Pacific then had two dominant victories on April 12 defeating Sierra High 17-3 and Chavez High 25-3. In the win over Sierra High, Eli Bookout led the way a home run and four RBIs. Austin Davis had three RBIs, while Wyatt Bookout and Cronck each finished with two RBIs. Dominic Dias, Issac Ibarra, Jacob Mainer and Taylor each had one.
In their win over Chavez High, Cronk had a monster game leading the way with seven RBIs. Eli Bookout added four RBIs, while Taylor and Mainer each had three. Wyatt Bookout had two RBIs. Price, Brayden Lowe, Mattheew Mueller, Justin Simas, Luke Fagundes, and Ibarra each finished with one.
Sierra Pacific fell 6-2 to Dos Palos in their final game of the tournament on April 13. Mainer had both RBIs. They return to league play on Wednesday, April 20 against Woodlake High in Woodlake.
Sierra Pacific Softball
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears defeated the Hanford West Huskies 8-4 on April 12. Jasmine Rincon, Andrea Solis and Mia Va’asili each had two RBIs. Aimee Castro and Stevie Danley each finished the game with one RBI. Brinnon Beige earned the win on the mound.
The Golden Bears, 6-0 in the ESL, return to league play on Wednesday, April 21 against Woodlake.
Hanford West Baseball
The Huskies competed in the 37th annual Tulare/Visalia Pro-PT Tournament and won the championship going 4-0 in the tournament.
They defeated Centennial High 10-6 on April 13 at Rawhide Stadium to earn the title. They were coming off wins over Mission Oak (12-5), Porterville (6-3) and El Diamante (6-3). No stats were available for the games.
Hanford West returned to Central Sequoia League play on Thursday, April 21 against Dinuba High School.