The Hanford High Bullpups raced out to an 42-0 halftime lead over the Tulare Western Mustangs on Oct. 13 in Tulare en route to a dominate 56-0 victory.
"Defense played great! Anytime you pitch a shutout, it’s a huge feat," said Cannon Sanchez, Hanford High head coach. "We’re getting back on track and starting to gel again."
The Bullpups improved to 6-2 overall on the season and 2-1 in the West Yosemite League. They will host Mission Oak High School on Saturday, Oct. 22, before closing out the regular season on Friday, Oct. 28 in a rivalry game against Lemoore High School in Lemoore.
Hanford High scored early and often in their win over Tulare Western taking a 14-0 lead after one quarter of play. Cayden Muir had two touchdown passes in the first quarter, one to JC Turner and a 40-yard touchdown pass to Donavan Smith.
Hanford added four touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 42-0 halftime lead. Muir connected with Kourdey Glass on an 81-yard touchdown pass and then completed a 60-yard touchdown pass to Albert Richardson. Richardson and Hernandez each also had a rushing touchdown in the quarter.
Glass added two rushing touchdowns in the third quarter to give the Bullpups the 56-0 lead.
Muir finished the game with 309 yards and four touchdown passes. Albert Richardson had 13 carries for 107 yards and one touchdown, while Kourdey Glass had 10 carries for 38 yards and two touchdowns. Dameian Hernandez had 58 yards rushing and one touchdown.
"Getting our QB back to full strength has brought some life back to us," Sanchez said. "Brak Hill, Jayden Sudds and Greg Dominguez played fantastic on defense and JC Turner on offense also did."
Turner ended the game with eight receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Glass had three catches for 92 yards and one touchdown, while Donavan Smith had four catches for 76 yards and one touchdown.
D’artangion Martin led the Bullpups defense with 13 total tackles, three for loss. Gregory Dominguez and Jonathan Bennett each had eight tackles, while Brak Hill added six tackles.
Coach Sanchez said that the Bullpups are still focused on the mission at hand and winning the next game.
"We’re just taking it one game at a time. It’s all about Mission Oak now." Sanchez said.
The Hanford West Huskies fell to 3-5 overall following a 41-7 loss to Kerman High School. The Huskies will host Immanuel High School on Friday, Oct. 21, before ending the regular season on Friday, Oct. 29 against Sierra Pacific High School.