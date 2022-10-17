The Hanford High Bullpups raced out to an 42-0 halftime lead over the Tulare Western Mustangs on Oct. 13 in Tulare en route to a dominate 56-0 victory.

"Defense played great! Anytime you pitch a shutout, it’s a huge feat," said Cannon Sanchez, Hanford High head coach. "We’re getting back on track and starting to gel again."

The Bullpups improved to 6-2 overall on the season and 2-1 in the West Yosemite League. They will host Mission Oak High School on Saturday, Oct. 22, before closing out the regular season on Friday, Oct. 28 in a rivalry game against Lemoore High School in Lemoore.

