Coach Brad Felder is calling it a career — and what a career it’s been.
The Hanford Bullpups coach is the winningest boys basketball coach in CIF Central Section history with 576 wins.
“I don’t look at it as a personal issue. I look at it that I’ve had great players and great coaches,” Felder said at a recent practice. “I look at it as more of a group accomplishment. You don’t win without good players and you aren’t successful without successful people around you.”
At Felder’s final regular season home game on Friday, Feb. 3, the Hanford High School gymnasium was overflowing with well-wishers. Fans in the bleachers came with hand-written signs with messages of love and support for Felder. Likewise, a banner was raised above the away-section of the bleachers with the message, “Thank You, Felder,” along with his accomplishments: 12 West Yosemite League titles and four Central Section titles.
After the game, a 53-42 win against Tulare Western, Felder was recognized for his career.
Looking back, Felder said that the ’08 season was the highlight of his career with Hanford, which began in 1995. The team went 31-4 and won the Valley Championship. More than that, he got to do it with his sons, Beau and Barrett.
“That one’s most important to me because both my sons were on that team. One was a senior and one was a sophomore. I got to coach them the same year. We had a good group of juniors that year,” he said.
This year’s team, which ends the regular season at 14-12 after a loss to the Lemoore Tigers Thursday, is led by seniors Fray Villalta and Brak Hill.
The duo joked that their first impressions of Felder as freshmen were that he was “grumpy,” and would yell too much during practice. Now in their final year, they acknowledge that he’s helped them grow as people and athletes during the past four seasons.
“More than just basketball, but as a person, he’s helped with growth and discipline and staying with it,” center Villalta said. “I’ve been in multiple practices where I thought, ‘this sucks. This is so bad.‘”
“He pretty much taught us to never give up. No matter what,” Hill jumped in to say. “Just work through it and it’ll be alright.”
The team took that to heart during the game against the Tigers. At the end of the third quarter, the Bullpups were down 49-25. Though they’d ultimately lose, they did so swinging, outscoring the Tigers 20-8 in the final quarter. Lemoore is 21-6 on the season.
“One thing I preach all the time is that the only way to get better at anything is hard work,” Felder said. “Hard work makes you successful. The other thing is, sometimes for a group to be successful; you have to sacrifice as an individual.”
Former Bullpup standouts Juju and Jupri Hughes stopped by a recent Bullpups practice to recognize Felder’s achievements.
Via Instagram, the brothers stated, “Thankful and appreciative to have been able to play and witness the greatness Coach Felder has brought to Hanford. Legend!”
Juju signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. Jupri played last season as a defensive back for the College of Sequoias Giants.
Felder currently teaches physical education, but as a double major, has also spent many years teaching history. After 36 years as a teacher, he will get to retire as the same time as his wife, Brenda, at the end of the school year.
The Bullpups will play in the Central Section playoffs. Brackets and schedules will be released Saturday.