Coach Brad Felder is calling it a career — and what a career it’s been.

The Hanford Bullpups coach is the winningest boys basketball coach in CIF Central Section history with 576 wins.

“I don’t look at it as a personal issue. I look at it that I’ve had great players and great coaches,” Felder said at a recent practice. “I look at it as more of a group accomplishment. You don’t win without good players and you aren’t successful without successful people around you.”

