The Hanford High Bullpups baseball team improved to 3-5 after a 6-1 win over Dinuba High on March 17 in Hanford.
The Bullpups scored four runs in the first inning to take an early lead and went on to win.
Matt Raygoza led the Bullpups with two RBIs. Isaac Perez, Derek Knight Gavin Guzman and Matthew Guido each had one RBI. Colton Oliviera earned the win on the mound.
Hanford will play Tulare Union on Wednesday, March 22 in Hanford and then play Tulare Western on Friday, March 24 in Tulare.
The Hanford West Huskies softball team moved to 5-1 overall after a 17-0 win over Hoover on March 16 in Fresno.
Karen Vazquez led the way for the Huskies with three RBIs. Raeonna Vargas, Tiamiah Ouk-Campos and Kelsey Beam each finished with two RBIs. Aislynn Ortiz and Adysen Owens each had one.
Angelyk Gomez had five stolen bases, while Beam earned the win on the mound throwing a fivei nning no-hitter with eight strikeouts.
The Huskies return to the diamond on Wednesday, March 22 against Kerman High in Hanford.
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears are 3-5 overall after an 5-4 win over Firebaugh High on March 18.
Wyatt Bookout, Bradley Smith, Preston King, Isaac Ibarra and Austin Price each had one RBI. Price earned the win in the mound.
The Golden Bears were coming off losses to Sanger High and Kerman High on March 13 and March 17.
Sierra Pacific returns to the field on Tuesday, March 21 against Immanuel High in Reedley. They then will play Washington Union on Thursday, March 23 in Easton.
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears softball team moved to 5-6 overall with a 15-1 win over Lindsay. No stats were available at presstime.
The Golden Bears will travel to play at Clovis West High on Wednesday, March 22 in Fresno.
The Lemoore High Tigers baseball team are 4-3 on the season following a 5-1 win over Tulare Union on March 17 in Lemoore. No stats were available.
The Tigers return to the field on Wednesday, March 22 against Mission Oak in Tulare. They then will play Dinuba High on Friday, March 24 in Dinuba.
The Lemoore High Tigers softball teams sits at 3-4-1 on the season following wins over Immanuel and Chavez High and losses to El Diamante and Bakersfield High.
The Tigers defeated Immanuel 7-5 on March 16. McKenna Macias, Aliyah Rodriguez, Isabel Hendrickson and Arianna Irven each had one RBI.
They then beat Chavez High 9-3 in the second game on March 16. Makena Makekau led the Tigers with three RBIs. Jaden Lopez and Hendrickson each had one.
The Tigers return to the field on Tuesday, March 21 against Golden West High I'm Visalia. They then will play El Diamante on Thursday, March 23.