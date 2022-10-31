The Hanford High Bullpups volleyball team is one win away from competing for a Central Section Championship. The Bullpups, the No. 4 seed in the CIF Central Section Division IV playoffs will host No. 9 seed Justin Garza High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Hanford High is coming off a 3-2 win over Golden Valley High School on Oct. 27 in the second round of the playoffs. Set scored were 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 23-25 and 15-10. Hanford defeated No. 13 seed Atascadero on Oct. 25 in the first round of playoffs. Set scores for that match were 25-22, 19-25, 25-23 and 25-16.

The CIF Central Section Division IV Championships will be played on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the higher seed home gym. The other semifinal is No. 3 seed Fresno Christian and No. 15 seed Tehachapi.

