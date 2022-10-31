The Hanford High Bullpups volleyball team is one win away from competing for a Central Section Championship. The Bullpups, the No. 4 seed in the CIF Central Section Division IV playoffs will host No. 9 seed Justin Garza High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Hanford High is coming off a 3-2 win over Golden Valley High School on Oct. 27 in the second round of the playoffs. Set scored were 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 23-25 and 15-10. Hanford defeated No. 13 seed Atascadero on Oct. 25 in the first round of playoffs. Set scores for that match were 25-22, 19-25, 25-23 and 25-16.
The CIF Central Section Division IV Championships will be played on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the higher seed home gym. The other semifinal is No. 3 seed Fresno Christian and No. 15 seed Tehachapi.
Sierra Pacific volleyball
The Sierra Pacific volleyball teams season came to an end on Oct. 28 following a loss to No. 5 seed Yosemite High School. Set scores were 19-25, 25-20, 23-25 and 23-25. The No. 4 seed Golden Bears were coming off a first-round win over No. 13 seed St. Joseph High School. Set scores were 28-26, 25-23 and 25-17.
The No. 11 seed Hanford West volleyball teams season ended on Oct. 25 after a loss to the No. 6 seed Caruthers High School in the first round of the Division IV playoffs. The Huskies fell 15-25, 18-25, 25-19 and 22-25.
The Lemoore Tigers volleyball teams season came to an end on Oct. 25 following a loss to No. 11 seed Bakersfield Christian High School. No scores were provided.
The Lemoore High School boys water polo team earned the No. 12 seed in the Division II Playoffs and will travel to face No. 5 San Joaquin Memorial High on Wednesday, November 2 at Hoover High School. A win, and the Tigers would play the winner of No. 4 seed Clovis West and No. 13 seed Monache High School. The second round of playoffs will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5.
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears boys water polo team earned the No. 2 seed in the Division III playoffs and will host Yosemite High School on Nov. 2. A win, and they would host No. 7 seed Sierra or No. 10 seed Reedley High School.
The Hanford High boys water polo team were awarded the No. 13 seed and will travel to No. 4 seed Nipomo High School, while Hanford West were given the No. 16 seed and will travel to No. 1 seed Madera High School.
The Hanford West girls water polo team earned the No. 2 seed in the Division III playoffs and will host Frontier High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1. A win and they would host No. 7 seed Chowchilla High School on No. 10 seed Stockdale High School.
Lemoore High girls water polo earned the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 seed Nipomo High School. A win and they would travel to No. 1 seed Sierra High School.