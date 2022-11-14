The Hanford High Bullpups continued their offensive explosion on Nov. 11 in a 51-28 win over the No. 5 seed Bakersfield Christian High Eagles in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division II Playoffs. No. 4 seed Hanford High was coming off an 81-24 win over Ridgeview High School on Nov. 4 in the first round of playoffs.
The Bullpups will travel to play No. 1 seed Central Valley Christian High School on Friday, Nov. 18 in Visalia. CVC is coming off a 20-0 victory over Sanger High School. The Cavaliers are 11-0 on the season.
Hanford High head coach Cannon Sanchez said he was happy with the win, but that there is a lot of stuff to work on still as well.
“Any win is a good win, especially in the playoffs,” Sanchez said. “But with that I think that was some of our sloppiest football. Our guys did a great job of staying in it but a lot to clean up come Monday.”
The Bullpups got on the board first against the Eagles when Cayden Muir scored on a 20-yard rushing touchdown midway through the first quarter to give the Bullpups a 6-0 lead. The Eagles responded on the ensuring possession after a 40-yard touchdown pass that gave them a 7-6 lead.
Kourdey Glass answered right back with a 60-yard touchdown run. After a two-point conversion, the Bullpups held a 14-7 lead with four minutes left in the first quarter. Muir added a second rushing touchdown later in the quarter this time racing into the endzone from 24 yards away to extend the Bullpups lead to 22-7 after a two-point conversion. The Eagles scored again late in the quarter that made the score 22-14 after one quarter of play.
Hanford added a 6-yard touchdown run by Glass and another two-point conversion to extend the lead to 30-14 early in the second quarter. That would be that halftime score.
Albert Richardson added a 13-yard touchdown run to star off the third quarter to give Hanford a 37-14 lead. Bakersfield Christian added a touchdown later in the third quarter to cut the lead to 37-21. Glass ran for his third touchdown of the game late in the third quarter racing into the endzone from 50-yards out to extend the Hanford lead to 44-14.
“We left a lot of points on the field last night. But we’ve been doing a great job up front the last two weeks and taking what the defense gives us from the quarterback position,” Sanchez said. “All of our backs and receivers have been running hard as well.”
Glass added a fourth rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, while the Eagles added a score to make the final score 51-28.
“At the end of the day it’s all about Us. When this team is firing on all cylinders, they’re tough to beat and fun to watch,” Sanchez said. “We don’t have the luxury of playing at home anymore, so we have to go in there with a focused mindset in a hostile environment.”