The Hanford High Bullpups continued their offensive explosion on Nov. 11 in a 51-28 win over the No. 5 seed Bakersfield Christian High Eagles in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division II Playoffs. No. 4 seed Hanford High was coming off an 81-24 win over Ridgeview High School on Nov. 4 in the first round of playoffs.

The Bullpups will travel to play No. 1 seed Central Valley Christian High School on Friday, Nov. 18 in Visalia. CVC is coming off a 20-0 victory over Sanger High School. The Cavaliers are 11-0 on the season.

Hanford High head coach Cannon Sanchez said he was happy with the win, but that there is a lot of stuff to work on still as well.

