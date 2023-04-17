tyler mello 1
Tyler Mello, former Hanford High standout, will be entering his fourth season with Fresno State in 2023. 
 
 
 Chris Aguirre, Contributor

The Fresno State Bulldogs football team wrapped up spring practice on April 15 by holding their Spring Preview at Valley Children's Stadium at Fresno State.

It was the 15th and final spring practice for the Bulldogs. 
 
tyler mello 2
