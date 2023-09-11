An interception by senior Levelle Bailey sealed a 34-31 double overtime win for the Fresno State Bulldogs on Sept. 9 over the Eastern Washington Eagles at Valley Children's Stadium in Fresno.
The Bulldogs, now 2-0, will travel to play the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Arizona.
"Any win is a good win,” said head coach Jeff Tedford. “It’s hard to win, and it’s a character builder. When you find a way to win in tough games, it’s a good lesson.”
The Bulldogs took the early 7-0 lead on a five-yard touchdown run by Elijah Gilliam on the first possession of the game for the Bulldogs. After a field goal by E. Washington made it 7-3 after one quarter of play, the Bulldogs added to their lead when Mikey Keene connected with Jake Boust on a 6-yard touchdown.
Fresno State led 14-3 at halftime.
The Eagles scored first after halftime, cutting the Bulldogs' lead to 17-10 with 11:15 left in the third quarter. The Bulldogs extended the lead to 21-10 when Keen connected with Erik Brooks on a 26-yard touchdown. The Eagles added another touchdown with just over three minutes left in the third quarter to cut the Bulldogs lead to 21-17 after three quarters.
Brooks ended the game with eight receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown.
E. Washington took a 24-21 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 33-yard rushing touchdown. Fresno State tied the game at 24 with 6:44 left on a 44-yard field goal by Dylan Lynch.
The Bulldogs had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but Lynch missed a field goal with 12 seconds left, sending the game into overtime.
The Eagles struck first in overtime scoring a touchdown on their possession to make it 31-24 and forcing the Bulldogs to score a touchdown to extend the game.
Gilliam, who ended the game with 20 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns, scored his second touchdown of the game to tie the game at 31 and force a second overtime. After the Bulldogs scored a field goal on the first possession of the second overtime to take a 34-31 lead, the Bulldogs defense would need a stop.
On the first play of E. Washington's possession in the second overtime, Bailey intercepted a pass to end the game and send the Bulldogs fans home happy.
“We made too many mistakes tonight, with holding calls, false starts. We had some blown assignments here and there, so we just have to clean a lot of things up.
“This is a good wake-up call for us. Tough for us to bounce back from last week and come home. I need to do a better job of making sure we’re ready to play," Tedford said.