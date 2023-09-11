An interception by senior Levelle Bailey sealed a 34-31 double overtime win for the Fresno State Bulldogs on Sept. 9 over the Eastern Washington Eagles at Valley Children's Stadium in Fresno.

The Bulldogs, now 2-0, will travel to play the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Arizona.

"Any win is a good win,” said head coach Jeff Tedford. “It’s hard to win, and it’s a character builder. When you find a way to win in tough games, it’s a good lesson.”

