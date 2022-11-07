It was a dominant performance in all phases of the game for the Fresno State Bulldogs against the Hawaii Warriors on Nov. 5 at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno.

The Bulldogs scored the first 55 points of the game led by Jake Haener ,who had 327 yards and four touchdowns passing, that led the Bulldogs to a 55-13 win over the Warriors. The Bulldogs moved to 5-4 overall and 4-1 in the Mountain West. They will travel to play at UNLV on Friday, Nov. 11. The game will be televised on CBSSports Network.

"It was nice to put together a complete team win tonight. I thought that I could have done a better job early on staying calm in the pocket,” Haener said. “I thought I was a little jumpy in the beginning. I'm glad the boys up front did a really good job and gave me the chance to throw it down field. It wasn't a perfect performance, but it was one of the most complete games that we've played as a team all season long."

