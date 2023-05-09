University officials announced on Tuesday the 'Elevate' campaign, a transformational, multi-year vision for the modernization of Fresno State's athletic facilities, including Valley Children's Stadium and other venues. The aspirational master plan provides a roadmap to help position Fresno State athletics for sustained success while the Bulldogs continue to compete and win at a national level.

"The time is now," says Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval. "For over a century, Fresno State athletics has rallied the Valley, uniting people from all walks of life behind a common cause and generating excitement about our university. Just as our winning teams fuel passion and pride in our fan base, they also fuel interest in future students near and far, giving them a pathway to become familiar with the university. In addition, our teams are the gateway to national and international brand recognition."

With an estimated goal of over $250 million to implement this master plan, Fresno State is exploring several innovative sources of funding for the numerous projects outlined — most importantly, private support.

