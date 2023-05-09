University officials announced on Tuesday the 'Elevate' campaign, a transformational, multi-year vision for the modernization of Fresno State's athletic facilities, including Valley Children's Stadium and other venues. The aspirational master plan provides a roadmap to help position Fresno State athletics for sustained success while the Bulldogs continue to compete and win at a national level.
"The time is now," says Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval. "For over a century, Fresno State athletics has rallied the Valley, uniting people from all walks of life behind a common cause and generating excitement about our university. Just as our winning teams fuel passion and pride in our fan base, they also fuel interest in future students near and far, giving them a pathway to become familiar with the university. In addition, our teams are the gateway to national and international brand recognition."
With an estimated goal of over $250 million to implement this master plan, Fresno State is exploring several innovative sources of funding for the numerous projects outlined — most importantly, private support.
"The extent of our facilities upgrades is dependent upon securing the necessary funding," Jiménez-Sandoval says. "This type of investment in Fresno State's future opens the doors to limitless opportunities for the university, on and off the court, as well as our entire region."
Terry Tumey, Fresno State's Director of Athletics, says this is a critical time for the future of Fresno State, and with community support, the Bulldogs can ascend to new heights.
"Ascension to the level we envision requires regional investment. To complete all of the much-needed facilities enhancements identified in this master plan, it will take a significant investment from everyone associated with our university," Tumey says. "This campaign will not only enhance our ability to provide championship experiences for our dedicated student-athletes and the Red Wave – but, perhaps most importantly, it will ensure that Fresno State, with our storied tradition of athletic success, is positioned to compete at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics nationally while further shining a bright light on the entire Central Valley region we so proudly serve."
The master plan outlines a vision to elevate all 18 of Fresno State's sports programs and further helps to advance gender-equity efforts on campus. The vision identifies areas of facility renovation as well as new construction, including:
- Significant renovations to Valley Children's Stadium, home of Bulldog football, including: a new press box and premium club tower, improved accessibility to the stadium, multiple new premium seating and social gathering spaces, renovated suites, new video boards, new bathrooms and concessions offerings, and many other structural and brand enhancements throughout the venue.
- A fully renovated and expanded Duncan Athletic Building, including new locker rooms, meeting spaces and coaches' offices, plus a nutrition center for all student-athletes.
- A renovated Ricchiuti Academic Center to enhance and expand the academic support provided to student-athletes, allowing them to excel in the classroom and as future leaders.
- The expansion of the Ricchiuti Strength and Conditioning Center.
- The build-out of new team offices for both the men's and women's basketball programs and a new sports performance center inside the Save Mart Center.
- A new clubhouse for the baseball program, including a new locker room, team meeting spaces and a hospitality deck for fans.
- A hospitality deck at Margie Wright Diamond with modernized amenities for Bulldog softball fans.
- The construction of a new stadium to house both the soccer program and the track and field and cross country programs, located at Warmerdam Field. The relocation of the soccer stadium also allows for enhanced pregame festivities and expanded tailgating opportunities for Bulldog football games.
- The construction of a dive tower and enhanced seating at the Fresno State Aquatics Center.
- The construction of a new clubhouse for the tennis program and a new scoreboard at the Spalding G. Wathen Tennis Center.
- Enhancements to team facilities for the volleyball program.
- The construction of a new covered arena for the equestrian program.
- With the master plan unveiled, Fresno State will launch significant fundraising efforts to move the plan forward. Future construction will take place in phases as the approval and funding for each phase is secured.
The university's announcement of its plan to elevate athletics facilities follows a banner football season in which Fresno State won its fourth Mountain West championship, won the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl and ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press top 25 poll. Average attendance during the 2022 season spiked to 39,067 per game, representing one of the largest home crowds in all of "Group of Five" football and Fresno State's highest season average since 2005.
The university continues to elevate academically and athletically. Fresno State ranked No. 36 in Washington Monthly's 2022 National University Rankings of colleges and universities that best serve the country in the areas of social mobility, research and public service. This is the seventh straight year Fresno State has been the highest-ranked California State University campus.
Fresno State was one of just five universities to appear in both the college football AP top 25 poll and the Washington Monthly top 40 national universities ranking, alongside Michigan, Washington, Notre Dame and UCLA.